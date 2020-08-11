Good to Go: Shayna's Place in Sylvan Thirty Offers a Great Sandwich in a Quiet Space

Sylvan Thirty was calm and quiet on a recent sun-soaked Saturday morning, which was a shame because in terms of outdoor seating in a busy urban center, it’s a peaceful space. There are even bocce ball courts.

I never noticed them before; I was probably too busy running around. But, this day I slowed down enough to realize those blue boards aren't just a tripping mechanism. I’ve always wanted to embody the spirit of an Italian grandpa and laze the day away playing bocce ball while drinking red wine. Alas, all the balls are put away. No one can play bocce ball. Because in 2020 we can't have nice things like that.

The courtyards throughout Sylvan Thirty are lonely spaces. But these days lonely places are safe. So, I picked out a table, cleaned it off with a spare wipe and indulged in one of the better breakfast sandwiches I’ve had in a long time.

Shayna’s Place originated in Rhode Island in 2015 with the goal of providing people with developmental disabilities part-time employment opportunities. The owner of the Dallas outpost, Lou Olerio, is a cousin of Shayna, who has Down syndrome.

EXPAND The morning glory breakfast sandwich at Shayna's Place Lauren Drewes Daniels

The menu is mostly sandwiches, soups and salads. Their breakfast menu is on the light side, no large brunch dishes here and a full spread of caffeinated options.

The morning glory breakfast sandwich comes with fresh avocado, tomato with just a touch of onion and arugula on a toasted English muffin. The egg was cooked perfectly; the yolk drizzled down the side of my sandwich. At only $5.95, this was a great breakfast sandwich made better only by the outdoor setting.

EXPAND Shayna's Place at Sylvan Thirty Lauren Drewes Daniels

I’d love to try a lunch sandwich the next time I’m in the area. Their Papa Joe’s meatball comes with marinara sauce, provolone and pesto on a hoagie roll. The Vinny’s kitchen was voted best grinder in Rhode Island by USA Today and comes with salami, prosciutto and capicola stacked on a ciabatta roll with vinaigrette, provolone, tomatoes, red onion and banana peppers. And Margie’s melt has four types of cheese, including a brie with apple slices and honey on buttered white bread.

Service was swift and friendly on a Saturday morning I was there. Shayna’s has a few tables available inside and tables wrapped around the exterior of the restaurant.

For a quiet outdoor breakfast, it's a great place to visit. Maybe one of these days we'll all be able to channel our inner Italian grandpas and play bocce ball while eating sandwiches.

Shayna’s Place, 1868 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas). Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.