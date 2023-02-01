Support Us

Emporium Pies Needs a Name For Its New Pie

February 1, 2023 5:20PM

Emporium Pies' aptly named Smooth Operator.
Emporium Pies, Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and 5 Mile Chocolate have collaborated on a new pie recipe, and now there's a contest to name this creation through Feb. 8. The winner gets a free pie and, one would assume, bragging rights.

The new pie contains espresso from Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters, milk chocolate custard from 5 Mile Chocolate and toffee caramel sauce and vanilla whipped cream in an Emporium Pie graham cracker crust. Sounds well … rounded?

Submit your suggestions in any Emporium Pies store through Feb. 8, as we await the release of the pie on March 17. (Perhaps March 14 would have been a more appropriate date?) In the meantime, here are some of our suggestions in order to prime the pump as it were:

Cocoa Caramel Custard Cliff
The 5 Mile Chocolate Shot
Mocha Java Toffeelicious
The Anti-Gentrification Mud Pie
Tres Amigos
That’s A Latte Chocolate
Menu Option #51
Pie à la Mocha
Pie-y McPieface
The George Santos Invention of Pie

That’s a start; why should we do all the work for you? Stop by one of the four Emporium Pie locations and submit your entry before Feb 8. If you win, it would be just desserts.

Bishop Arts – McKinney – Deep Ellum – Fort Worth; Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Hank Vaughn
