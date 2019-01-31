After Catching Fire Over a Year Ago, Smokey John's BBQ Makes a Triumphant Return

The storm is over. That’s what it felt like in Smokey John’s on the last Tuesday of January. Not just because the lunch rush had finally subsided, but because they were finally back open after 15 months. The restaurant, which had been closed over a year after a devastating fire, quietly unlocked its doors for a soft opening Monday and Tuesday. And Wednesday, the restaurant opened to the public.

“It was painful,” co-owner Brent Reaves admits. “The whole experience was painful. It’s just gut-wrenching. I think the biggest thing for me was my team. Juan and I made sure we kept them paid, because these guys have families.”