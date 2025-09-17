 Some Dallas Salad and Go Stores to Close This Week | Dallas Observer
Some Salad and Go Stores Closing This Friday

The drive-thru salad spot is closing all stores in Houston, San Antonio and Austin, along with some in North Texas.
September 17, 2025
Salad and Go is a great spot for anyone looking for an affordable meal on the go. I've often wondered how they're able to push out so much fresh produce, so quickly at a relatively affordable price. Well, maybe it's not such a sustainable business model after all.

Today, the Coppell-based chain announced it is closing 41 Texas stores.

“This includes all locations in Houston, Austin and San Antonio, along with a few in the Dallas metro and Oklahoma [markets],” Salad and Go CEO Mike Tattersfield said in a statement as reported by Nations Restaurant News. “This is a very difficult decision because it impacts team members who have shown extraordinary passion and commitment in serving our guests. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and the connections they built in their communities.”

Salas and Go was founded in Gilbert, Arizona, in 2013 by Tony and Roushan Christofellis. By the end of 2024, the company had expanded to 146 units and, along the way, was bought out by Volt Investment, a private equity firm.

Tattersfield, who was just named as CEO in April of this year, said he intends to keep the company's presence "strong in Dallas" while reducing its footprint in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. He also said stores in Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas will continue operating.

Tattersfield cited strengthening the brand and improving quality as reasons behind the changes.

Right now, there's no data available on which stores are closing in North Texas; if we find out, we'll update this article.

By our rough count, there are about 20 stores between Dallas and Fort Worth. We'll know which ones are going by the way of the dodo bird on Friday, when the chosen stores are slated to close. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
