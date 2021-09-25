Sous Chef's Art on Display at Fairmont's Bar EMBER

The Fairmont Dallas, the city’s only Arts District hotel, is located in the heart of downtown and less than one mile from the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza.
For the rest of September, Fairmont Dallas’ artist-in-residence space will host a pop-up bar called EMBER, where executive sous chef and lifelong artist Katie Symons has created art inspired by Dallas’ urban landscape. Symons’ love of art grew over quarantine as she learned from online art communities before debuting her larger-than-life paintings at EMBER.
Alongside executive chef Jean-Francois Fortinan, Symons created a menu full of cocktails and cuisine including seared, smoked and savory treats. The menu includes items like a French onion brulée burger, a grilled shrimp glass noodle bowl, toasted s’more martini and other cocktails and snacks that were created in partnership with Tupps Brewery, Texas Ale Project, and Woodford Reserve Bourbon.
To further the ambiance, EMBER has a specially curated Spotify playlist available to listen to before you get there. The playlist includes over three hours of upbeat instrumentals and jazzy tunes.
This artsy addition is on display through September to view these sizable pieces of art and enjoy these crafty cocktails.