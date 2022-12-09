Southern Comfort Food at Soulful Street Bites

Soulful Street Bites, a take-out-only spot in Addison specializing in New Orleans-inspired soul food, has been operating for a couple of years pretty much under the radar as a food truck before opening a physical location this September. The place operates out of a small storefront in Yet Another Strip Mall with a small area consisting of just a few chairs for those waiting for their orders. But the food here is large: cooked with care and full of flavors straight out of your childhood kitchen.
We were there on a Tuesday and were greeted by the friendly staff at the front. They answered all of our questions patiently while also prepping and bagging orders for the three or so people waiting ahead of us.
We started out with an order of the brisket mac and cheese, and it did not disappoint: shell pasta in a rich cheesy sauce with chunks of tender brisket that was a perfect combo of fat and lean. There was no skimping on the meat, either, so even though this was perhaps a bit high at $10 for an appetizer, it was worth it.
Broccoli rice casserole and some cooked cabbage rounded out the plate, along with a cornbread muffin that hit the spot. All three items were delish, and they gave us the larger entrée size of the tetrazzini because they’re nice that way. The cabbage is described as “cabbage (turkey)" on the menu, but while there was no turkey present one assumes that it was prepared in turkey stock, so vegans beware. The broccoli rice casserole was on point as well.
Big Daddy’s pork chop sandwich.
We were there on a Tuesday and were greeted by the friendly staff at the front. They answered all of our questions patiently while also prepping and bagging orders for the three or so people waiting ahead of us.
We started out with an order of the brisket mac and cheese, and it did not disappoint: shell pasta in a rich cheesy sauce with chunks of tender brisket that was a perfect combo of fat and lean. There was no skimping on the meat, either, so even though this was perhaps a bit high at $10 for an appetizer, it was worth it.
Broccoli rice casserole and some cooked cabbage rounded out the plate, along with a cornbread muffin that hit the spot. All three items were delish, and they gave us the larger entrée size of the tetrazzini because they’re nice that way. The cabbage is described as “cabbage (turkey)" on the menu, but while there was no turkey present one assumes that it was prepared in turkey stock, so vegans beware. The broccoli rice casserole was on point as well.
Big Daddy’s pork chop sandwich.
16601 Addison Road, No. 110, Addison; Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.; closed Monday.