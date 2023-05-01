 Spoon and Fork: A Standard Name for Not-so-Standard Food | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

Spoon + Fork: A Standard Name for a Not-So-Standard Restaurant

May 1, 2023 8:30AM

The pad kee mow dish comes drenched in a soy-based garlic sauce and your choice of protein. It's more than enough to share.
The pad kee mow dish comes drenched in a soy-based garlic sauce and your choice of protein. It's more than enough to share. Anisha Holla
Cautious optimism might be the best way to approach a restaurant called Spoon + Fork, a name that seems almost purposely ambiguous as to the food it serves. But with the recent opening of its second North Texas location in Frisco, it’s hard to resist the urge to see what the hype at Spoon + Fork is about.

The first giveaway might be the smells. Scents of lemongrass mixed with garlic and curried spices are quick to hit you when you walk through the front door. An open dining room offers a comfortable place to sit down and enjoy a group dinner. Yes, they have spoons … and forks. But there’s a lot more cooking in the kitchen that merits a visit.
click to enlarge
Spoon + Fork's interior gives an elegant vibe. There are tables for family-dining and a full-service bar, too.
Anisha Holla

While the name doesn't give any hints, the Spoon + Fork menu focuses primarily on traditional Thai cuisine. A spicy garlic catfish ($17) tops the menu — a deep-fried fillet drenched in a Thai curry sauce and topped with crispy garlic. Tamarind shrimp ($17), panang salmon ($17) and crab fried rice ($16) are other must-try “chef’s specialties.” Standard Thai dishes like pad Thai and drunken noodles are complemented by lesser-known Thai favorites like roma long song, which is your choice of protein, wok-fried with a nutty sauce, vegetables and crushed peanuts. Select menu items are marked with an asterisk to designate above-average spice levels.

As the large dining tables make clear, portions here are crafted for family-style dining. If you’re not visiting with a large group, prepare your fridge for some leftovers. The average dish here serves at least two or three diners. Whether you spoon-and-fork directly from the platter or ask for some extra plates to share, there’s enough food to go around.
click to enlarge
Spoon + Fork's specialty, Tom Yum soup, is made of a clear coconut-lemongrass broth. It's perfect for the cold or rainy days.
Anisha Holla
Round off the meal with your choice of traditional East Asian desserts. Making a seasonal appearance on the menu, the mango sticky rice ($7) is a sticky, milk-infused rice topped with juicy mango slices. The black rice pudding is another dessert specialty. Sticky rice’s lesser-known sibling, this Thai delicacy gets its name from the food dye that tints the dish jet-black. It’s flavored with fresh pandan leaves and leaves a nutty coconut-like aftertaste on the palette. Don’t be turned away by the unnatural color. It looks scarily poisonous but tastes scarily good.

The Frisco branch of Spoon + Fork marks the Thai restaurant’s third location; the others are in Austin and McKinney. Owners Thana Trepetch and Mona Tapaneeyakul have made it their mission to introduce locals to the same recipes cherished by their families back in Thailand. The name Spoon + Fork, according to Trepetch, is a reference to the way Thai food is traditionally eaten, with a spoon in the right hand and a fork in the left. From the unique name to the shareable portions to the large dining tables, everything here is intentional. "Cooking is a way to bring families and people together. That’s exactly what we’re trying to do here,” Trepetch says.

Spoon + Fork, 7967 S. Custer Road, No. 400, Frisco. Open daily, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation