Starbucks Tests Vegan Sandwich in DFW

Good news for hungry vegans on the go: Starbucks has expanded its test market of its plant-based vegan breakfast sandwich, retailing at $5.25 (plus tax), to the majority of locations in Dallas and Fort Worth metro area, according to the Starbucks ordering site.
Starbucks introduced a vegetarian version of their breakfast sandwich with an Impossible sausage patty in June 2020. Now they have partnered with JUST to incorporate mung bean-based egg substitute to the Impossible sausage patty along with a dairy-free cheese (from an unnamed provider) to unveil a fully vegan sandwich last fall. Starbucks quietly piloted the sandwich in Washington state in October 2020. (Impossible is a brand of plant-based imitation meat.)
Vegan influencer @dallas_veganbae is delighted that Starbucks is finally serving a fully-vegan breakfast item.
And Fort-Worth based vegan @plantbasedinfortworth is equally excited to get a bite of the new sandwich.
