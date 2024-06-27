State Fair Announces 24 Semifinalists for Big Tex Choice Awards in Fried Foods

What a busy time in sports. The MLB All-Star game will be in North Texas in about a month. The Olympics will march down the Champs-Élysées in Paris soon. The Tour de France kicks off next week. Binge-watching The Bear Season 3 is like a sport. And now, the cage fight of the fried food world begins: The State Fair of Texas has announced the 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards Semifinalists.



Concessionaries, all who have been at the State Fair for at least one year, tinker with creations all year long for a highly coveted spot on the map of the best food at the State Fair (there is literally a map). This year, there were 65 entires from 40 concessionaires. Judges selected 24 semifinalists: 10 savory and 14 sweet.



These contenders will meet later in the summer for a live taste test by celebrity judges. Three concoctions will be crowned: Best Taste – Savory, Best Taste – Sweet and Most Creative.



Here are the semifinalists.



SAVORY Deep Fried Crispy Vietnamese Crepes

A crepe is filled with savory meat, shrimp and fresh vegetables, rolled and dipped in a crepe batter infused with hints of coconut, then fried. These banh xeo [bahnSAY-oh] are served with crisp lettuce, herbs and a dipping sauce.



Dominican Dog

Dominican queso frito and salami frito are coated and seasoned in corn dog batter and deep fried. The resulting corn dog is drizzled in a secret sauce and served with crushed garlic plantain chips and cilantro.



The Drowning Taquitos

Hand-rolled tortillas are filled with shredded chicken breast and fried, then served in a cup with a tangy cream sauce, jalapeño, guacamole salsa, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomatillo, pico and Cotija cheese.



Fat Bacon Pickle Fries

Shut up. So, dill pickles are battered and fried, lightly dusted with a spicy ranch pepper seasoning, then ladled with spicy queso and topped with thick-cut maple caramelized chunks of bacon, sour cream, jalapenos and chives.



Hammy Pimento Meltdown

We're here for this. A grilled pimento cheese sandwich is loaded with ham, then dipped and fried.



Hippie Chips

Wavy potato chips are covered in ranch or blue cheese dressing, onions and bacon bits, and topped with a drizzle of Sriracha sauce.



Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers

Imagine Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese rolled into little balls, dipped in pancake batter and fried. Then they're topped off with a Sriracha honey and a bit of powdered sugar so you can't decide if it's hot or cold. Like any hot chick.



Oktoberfest Pizza

Handmade pizza dough is topped with white cream sauce and blanketed with cheese, thinly sliced German sausage, crispy German potato, sauteed onions, green peppers and, of course, sauerkraut.



Texas Fried Burnt End Bombs

Burnt ends are balled up with shredded potato, bacon and green onion and fried and served with a raspberry chipotle barbecue sauce.



Triple Meat Big Back Snack

Big back? This seven-layer concoction has elote, brisket, gouda mac and cheese, a buttermilk biscuit, pork belly burnt ends, a loaded nacho beef brisket link and a maple waffle flavored potato chip.



SWEET

Beso De Angel

A fritter taco base is filled with sweet cream, strawberry preserves, whipped cream, cajeta caramel and sweet condensed milk.



Caramel Macchiato Fritters

Well, hi there. These are coffee cake balls dipped in a beignet batter topped with whipped cream, caramel and a drizzle of chocolate. All of that is topped off with a shot of espresso. Just needs booze and we got a winner.



Cookie Butter Nachos

Fried flour tortilla chips are dusted with cinnamon sugar, a scoop of homemade cookie butter cheesecake filling, a dollop of homemade cream cheese icing a caramel sauce. And, of course, crushed Biscoff cookie.



Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick

A half-inch thick cut of bacon is finished on a grill and dipped in a candy syrup glaze, after which it gets a spin in the cotton candy machine. Think they've tested this? Feels messy.



Crookies

A croissant is cut in half and filled with cookie dough, baked and finished off with syrup.



Frozen Limoncello

Classic Italian limoncello sorbet. Sounds amazing right now.



It's Bananas ... B-A-N-A-N-A-S

A banana shake topped with banana pudding, 'Nilla wafers, chocolate-covered bananas and a caramel drizzle.



LAY'S Potato Chop Drink

So, LAY'S potato chips are blended with mango, citrus juices and a kick of hot honey and jalapeño-infused syrup, then a strawberry drizzle. Weird. Feels like a stretch.



Nutty Bar-Iasak

A classic chocolate-dipped nutty bar is rolled in peanuts, smothered in marshmallow fluff, then toasted and topped with Oreos and strawberry sauce. Oi.



Standing on Business

Salted caramel ice cream comes in a waffle cone bowl, topped with a dark chocolate cookie from Cookie Society, topped with a deep-fried piece of sweet potato pie, all made into a sundae, which is then topped with french fries and a chicken wing. This is evidently what standing on business is about.



Strawberry Pop-Tart Beignetffle

A beignet and croissant is cooked into a honeycomb waffle then topped with strawberry filling and drizzled with vanilla. All reminiscent of a classic strawberry Pop-Tart, served on a stick.



Texas Sugar Rush Pickles

Cotton candy-flavored pickle slices are coated in three classic breakfast cereals layered in cotton candy and topped with ice cream.



Tropical Two-Step Punch

This tropical fruit punch comes in either an alcoholic or nonalcohoic version. It's described as "tangy, sweet, tart, sour, salty and spicy."



Whole Bundt of Kisses

Well. Here 7UP bundt cake is deep fried and filled with Belgian chocolate and topped with crumbled chocolate chip cookies, miniature Hershey's kisses crowned with a full-sized Hershey's on whipped cream and edible silver glitter.