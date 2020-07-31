These Aren’t the Fair's, but Here Are Fabulous Treats for Your Cotton Candy Fix

Big Tex, as seen over a half-eaten cone of cotton candy at the State Fair of Texas

If you're a State Fair of Texas fan, you've barely had time to digest the news that it's not happening this year. Even so, there are still ways to get some of those treats, such as cotton candy.

If cloud-like spun sugar is a favorite, you have options, and they look fantastic from these places.

Aqua S 2375 Victory Park Lane, Suite 140 (Victory Park)

Cotton candy is fine on its own, but it might be even better wrapped around an Instagram-worthy ice cream cone from Aqua S, a soft-serve ice cream shop from Sydney that opened in Dallas last month. Two ice cream flavors rotate twice monthly, with a few standby favorites such as sea salt and pineapple. Cotton candy, or “fairy floss,” as it’s called in Australia, is just one of the available fun toppings for your cone or cup. If you’re getting your treat to go, you can get cotton candy on a stick and a pint or mini tub of ice cream to eat at home.

Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Pineapple soft-serve with cotton candy from Aqua S Kristina Rowe

Buc-ee’s Multiple locations

You’ll have to drive a bit to get it, but Buc-ee’s has buckets of cotton candy. You can match your favorite flavor of pastel fluff with some color-coordinated candy for a fun treat.

Five North Texas locations are each about an hour’s drive from Dallas. The short trip will be a fun way to change up your pandemic routine, and the carnival atmosphere is sure to make your inner child smile.

Open 24 hours.

EXPAND Pickle cotton candy? Oh, why the heck not? Kristina Rowe

Rocket Fizz 2701 Main St., Suite 160 (Deep Ellum)

You can get a sugar high just walking around this retro candy and soda shop. Cotton candy comes in tubs or bags, and flavors vary by location. For a great state-fair-plus-soda-shop mashup, try the Dr Pepper flavor available at the Deep Ellum store (which is next to Revolver Taco Lounge, so you might as well get lunch on your visit).

Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Sugaire Organic Cotton Candy

Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business graduate Yasmeen Tadia formulated handcrafted, organic cotton candy as a healthier snack alternative and spun it into a sweet treat empire.

Sugaire’s cotton candy is also vegan, gluten-free, kosher and halal, and it’s not just for kids. Sophisticated tastes such as mango-chili, creme brulee cheesecake and sparkling rose gold dominate the flavor options, but classic cotton candy is available, too.

Along with her gourmet popcorn, this cotton candy has been sold in luxury stores like Neiman Marcus. You can also purchase some for yourself online. The confections are offered in collections that range from a simple pint container to elaborate gift boxes for coffee, tea or cocktail infusions.

One especially thoughtful offering is a themed gift box that includes four selected flavor pints and a copy of author Nicole Updegraff’s book, I Love My Cotton Candy Hair. Proceeds from this and other boxes in the Black Lives Matter collection are donated in full to your choice of 10 Black-led or Black-founded nonprofits. Seven of the options are Dallas-based charities.