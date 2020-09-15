 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Last year's Big Red Chicken Bread is up to compete this year.EXPAND
Last year's Big Red Chicken Bread is up to compete this year.
courtesy of the State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas Announces Fair Food Competition for 2020

Taylor Adams | September 15, 2020 | 10:31am
AA

The State Fair of Texas is looking to be a far different experience this year, but today, leaders at the fair announced that the Big Tex Choice Awards for the best fair foods is still happening.

The whole competition will take place online with the first of five voting rounds opening today.

People have the chance to vote for their favorite previous Big Tex Choice Awards winners as they face off in randomized bracket matchups. Hopefully, you’ve gone to the fair and remember the specifics about these 32 winners. Or just go by what looks cool in the photos.

Related Stories

This is the 15th year for the championship, which brings out the zany, fried creations we’re all used to smelling at Fair Park in September and October. This year, the showdown brings together the previous winners to have the best come out on top.

The winner will be announced on the State Fair of Texas’ Facebook page Oct. 13.

The five rounds will narrow down winners from the first round Sept. 15-21, to the Savory and Sweet 16 Sept. 22-28, to the Creative Eight Sept. 29-Oct. 5, the “Fried-nal” Four Oct. 6-8 and finally the championship showdown Oct. 9-12.

Here are the foods you’re expected to judge:

State Fair of Texas Announces Fair Food Competition for 2020
courtesy of the State Fair of Texas
 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.