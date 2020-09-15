State Fair of Texas Announces Fair Food Competition for 2020

Last year's Big Red Chicken Bread is up to compete this year.

The State Fair of Texas is looking to be a far different experience this year, but today, leaders at the fair announced that the Big Tex Choice Awards for the best fair foods is still happening.

The whole competition will take place online with the first of five voting rounds opening today.

People have the chance to vote for their favorite previous Big Tex Choice Awards winners as they face off in randomized bracket matchups. Hopefully, you’ve gone to the fair and remember the specifics about these 32 winners. Or just go by what looks cool in the photos.

This is the 15th year for the championship, which brings out the zany, fried creations we’re all used to smelling at Fair Park in September and October. This year, the showdown brings together the previous winners to have the best come out on top.

The winner will be announced on the State Fair of Texas’ Facebook page Oct. 13.

The five rounds will narrow down winners from the first round Sept. 15-21, to the Savory and Sweet 16 Sept. 22-28, to the Creative Eight Sept. 29-Oct. 5, the “Fried-nal” Four Oct. 6-8 and finally the championship showdown Oct. 9-12.

Here are the foods you’re expected to judge: