State Fair of Texas Will Open for Drive-Thru Weekend Events

Nearly two months ago, Dallas residents sighed with disappointment, even if it wasn’t surprising that the State Fair of Texas canceled the season for 2020. It was the first time this had happened since World War II.

But at nearly 10 p.m. Wednesday, a release went out giving a big update: The fair won’t be entirely closed but will open for drive-thru events in lieu of the usual 24-day exhibition.

Every weekend, you’ll get the fair food you look forward to each year (if that’s your thing).

The Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru will operate every Friday through Sunday of the planned fair, Sept. 24 to Oct. 17, plus Oct. 12, Sept. 25-27, Oct. 2-4 and 15-18.

There will be no drive-thru event Oct. 10 because the Red River Showdown between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma is still planned to happen in Fair Park.

You’ll apparently still smell the sweetness of fried food and see different fair icons “and even a little Midway fun,” according to the release.

The drive-thru should take no longer than an hour and a half to finish.

Tickets are limited and will be presold for guests to enter in three time windows: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 5:45 p.m.

One of those icons will be Big Tex himself, who will wear his very own face mask.

“In a year of many firsts, this historic event will offer Fair lovers the opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime photo and experience,” the statement read.

A once-in-lifetime photo of a very dark time, that is. As well as the listed fair dates, you can get that photo Sept. 19 or 20 for $25, which admits one vehicle of up to eight people and one downloadable professional photo with Big Tex.

Like every other event, the fair will look differently this year. courtesy of the State Fair of Texas

Fair and photo packages are available for $65 (for one to two people) to $99 (three to four). Both admit eight people in one vehicle and include the Big Tex photo. Quantities vary between the two for soft drinks, corn dogs — Fletcher’s, of course — french fries, fried Oreos, cotton candy, kettle corn and midway prizes.

Other add-ons come in pairs and include Smokey John’s turkey legs ($24), as well as corn on the cob ($10), more corn dogs ($15) and sausage on a stick ($12).

The fair will follow protocols and ask guests to abide by them. You’ll stay in your vehicles, with the exception of Big Tex photo time and using the restroom — and use social distancing while out of it. Even while in your vehicle, when talking directly with staff or vendors, you are required to wear a mask.

All team members will wear a mask at all times, are subject to temperature checks upon arrival and are required to wash hands regularly. Those handling food will wear gloves, changing them between tasks.

“Proceeds from this event will support State Fair of Texas operations, allowing us to bring back all your favorite traditions for 2021 and fulfill our nonprofit mission through our year-round initiatives. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the North Texas Food Bank to help feed our community in need,” the statement read.

Hopefully, it will also help some people who rely on income from this annual event, too.

Sales for the drive-thru fair go live at 10 a.m. Sept. 2.