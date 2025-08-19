Wednesday Plans: Observer X Community Beer Release Party

This week, we're excited about the release of our beer collaboration with Community Beer Company. Join us Wednesday, Sept. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. at Community's sprawling brewery on Commonwealth Drive just northwest of downtown and tap a keg of Off the Record, an amber ale with a touch of spice.
This event is open to both members and non-members (no tickets required, just show up and enjoy), but members will get special perks (see below).
Support Local Journalism, Get PerksNew members get a free pint. To become a member, all you have to do is make a contribution of any amount, and it can be one-time or recurring. The first 10 existing members there get a free pint; after that, members get a beer for just $5. The best part? One dollar of each beer sold goes back to support the Observer's newsroom.
If you are a member, check your email inbox for instructions on how to claim your perks at the event. We can't thank you enough for your support.
About the BeerWe tested many samples and landed on this one for its nice balance between malt and hops, which complements the traditional amber's caramel and toasty notes. We worked hard on picking a name, playing with alt-weekly daily news coverage puns, but ultimately we went with Off the Record Amber Ale as a nod to the most salacious news bits: our favorite conversations are off the record.
Community Beer is one of the original North Texas breweries that helped usher in a craft beer wave just over a decade ago. Their Mosaic IPA is a stalwart in the local beer scene. The open-space brewery was built with the community in mind; it's a gathering space for friends, birthday parties and there are always a good number of dogs when the weather is decent. More recently, they launched a line of spirits, including a vodka, agave silver and whiskey
The main point of this brouhaha on Sept. 17 is to interact with our readers. Yes, we created a beer just so we could meet you. So, please join us at the brewery.
Anyone can show up for a pint and chat about news, potholes, the best carnitas in Dallas, marinara sauce and whatever else comes to mind.