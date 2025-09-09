 Dallas Observer Announces Members' Supper Club at Ayahuasca Cantina | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Join the Observer for a Members-Only Supper Club at Ayahuasca

We might not have members' jackets (yet!), but we do have a member supper club, which is much better anyway.
September 9, 2025
Image: Ayahuasca Cantina Oak Cliff
One of our favorite dining rooms in Dallas is the spot for our next members' supper club. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Dallas Observer has been covering news, culture, music, and—of course—food in Dallas since 1980. Here we are 45 years later, adapting to an ever-changing media landscape and remaining free in both our print and digital publications.

There are many challenges, however. Algorithms and AI dictate much of what we see. But one thing we can do to solidify our place in the community is to get face-to-face with our readers. We've already hosted two member dinners (one at Radici, the other at The Ramble Room), and not only do we break bread with our readers, but we also come away feeling reinvigorated each time.

So, if you're already a member, great. Watch your email. If you are member-curious, we invite you to read about our reader program, which is used to support our newroom. Either through one-time gifts or recurring memberships, these funds allow us to continue providing free journalism to Dallas.

Any amount will get an email invite to the dinner at Ayahuasca Catina; there are a limited number of seats, so be sure to act fast once you get the email.

About the Dinner

Ayahuasca Cantina, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.

Ayahuasca (334 W. Jefferson Blvd.) is a speakeasy and restaurant behind Xaman Cafe, and is honestly one of our biggest crushes in the city. It resides along Jefferson Boulevard in one of the most historic parts of Dallas. There are no flashy signs to lead the way;  enter Xaman Cafe, then walk to the wooden door in the back.

Inside, you'll find a candle-lit den with whiffs of santo in the air and catrina-inspired art. The menu focuses on pre-Hispanic dishes and techniques influenced by Oaxaca, all steeped in authenticity and tradition. We're not the only ones who fancy this spot: Esquire named it one of the Best Bars in America in 2024.

The owner, chef and beverage director will all be there at the supper club to guide us through a five-course meal, explaining each dish. There's also an agave tasting. Altogether, each ticket is $150.

How to Get a Seat

To snag a seat here, again, you have to be a member, which can be a one-time or recurring gift. Members will then receive an email when the tickets are live, and then it's a first-come, first-get situation. Be ready. 
Image: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Instagram
A message from Food & Drink Editor Lauren Drewes Daniels: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: 13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

Lists

13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

By Hank Vaughn and Aaren Prody
Image: Popular Lower Greenville Restaurant and Bar Has Closed

Openings & Closings

Popular Lower Greenville Restaurant and Bar Has Closed

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Image: Behind The Scenes at One of Dallas' Most Exclusive Dinners

Chefs

Behind The Scenes at One of Dallas' Most Exclusive Dinners

By Chris Wolfgang
Image: Where Dallas Is Eating Now: The City’s Most Popular Restaurants Reservations

Lists

Where Dallas Is Eating Now: The City’s Most Popular Restaurants Reservations

By Aaren Prody
Image: Michelin-Recognized Georgie Names New Executive Chef

Chefs

Michelin-Recognized Georgie Names New Executive Chef

By Chris Wolfgang
Image: Fuzzy's Tacos in Deep Ellum Has Closed

Deep Ellum

Fuzzy's Tacos in Deep Ellum Has Closed

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: Whataburger's Big Slip; Burger Rankings Show Texas' Chains Decline

Burgers

Whataburger's Big Slip; Burger Rankings Show Texas' Chains Decline

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation