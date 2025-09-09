Join the Observer for a Members-Only Supper Club at Ayahuasca

There are many challenges, however. Algorithms and AI dictate much of what we see. But one thing we can do to solidify our place in the community is to get face-to-face with our readers. We've already hosted two member dinners (one at Radici, the other at The Ramble Room), and not only do we break bread with our readers, but we also come away feeling reinvigorated each time.
So, if you're already a member, great. Watch your email. If you are member-curious, we invite you to read about our reader program, which is used to support our newroom. Either through one-time gifts or recurring memberships, these funds allow us to continue providing free journalism to Dallas.
Any amount will get an email invite to the dinner at Ayahuasca Catina; there are a limited number of seats, so be sure to act fast once you get the email.
About the DinnerAyahuasca Cantina, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
Ayahuasca (334 W. Jefferson Blvd.) is a speakeasy and restaurant behind Xaman Cafe, and is honestly one of our biggest crushes in the city. It resides along Jefferson Boulevard in one of the most historic parts of Dallas. There are no flashy signs to lead the way; enter Xaman Cafe, then walk to the wooden door in the back.
Inside, you'll find a candle-lit den with whiffs of santo in the air and catrina-inspired art. The menu focuses on pre-Hispanic dishes and techniques influenced by Oaxaca, all steeped in authenticity and tradition. We're not the only ones who fancy this spot: Esquire named it one of the Best Bars in America in 2024.
The owner, chef and beverage director will all be there at the supper club to guide us through a five-course meal, explaining each dish. There's also an agave tasting. Altogether, each ticket is $150.