How To Do the State Fair on a Budget

Here are some ways to get into the fair at a discounted price, along with tips for getting food a wee bit cheaper.
Some tickets for entry can be purchased online, which will save you a little time once you arrive.
Don't forget to budget for parking, which is $30 at official fair lots. Prices can vary at nearby permitted lots, where they exercise the right to offer competitive pricing; check them out on slower days and nights. Ride-shares from Dallas proper might be worth it, but then you have to Uber back, which probably gets you up to $30 or more.
The DART train runs right up to the front door of Fair Park, but make sure you have plenty of time and figure out the routes properly before embarking (writing this from experience).
Also, remember the fair still uses a coupon system for all food, games and rides (sigh); you'll buy them after you get there. And the line could be long, so be emotionally prepared for that. (Tickets are to gain entrance; coupons are for food, games and rides.)
Don't forget coupons never expire, so check that junk drawer before heading out.
Top Tips for a Budget-Friendly Fair
Insider Deals
Each Monday the fair releases a special promo code that provides “fair insiders” special access to $10 tickets for Tuesdays and Thursdays. Go to BigTex.com/Insider to sign up.
Do Thrifty Thursdays
On Thrifty Thursdays, participating food vendors offer a signature item at a reduced price; check out the Thrifty Thursdays map for details. Sometimes it's slightly smaller portions, although some serve regular sizes. If you’re in it for the food, Thursdays are your Huckleberry. Also, you can couple Thrifty Thursday with a Big Tex Insider promo to save money on a ticket. This is your daily double winner.
Embrace the Rain
The fair is slow on rainy days, but funnel cakes don’t sleep. Concessionaires still have sales goals to meet. They’ll be so happy to see you. If it rains during the fair, call in sick. The fair even has a doctor’s note for you online. See BigTex.com/doctorsnote.
Download the Food Map
The fair posts the main map of the fair, and there are food maps with the Big Tex Choice Award winners marked. Download those maps, figure out what gate you’ll be entering through and have a rough idea of where to find your must-haves.
$10 Opening Day
Bring two jars of peanut butter for the North Texas Food Bank on Opening Day and get in for $10. You can only get this ticket at the gate.
BYOW
You can (and should) bring your own water. Funnel cakes make you super thirsty. Just no glass containers.
Kid’s price after 5 p.m.
Want to hit the fair in the evening? It's actually a great strategy. Everyone gets in for the kid’s price after 5 p.m. every day, which is $15. And it's cooler.
$5 for Five Cans on Wednesdays
Remember the State Fair of Texas is a giant nonprofit. On Wednesdays bring five cans of food for $5 entry. All canned donations go to the North Texas Food Bank. These tickets must be purchased at the gate.
McDonald’s Coupons
Most North Texas McDonald’s will give out coupons for $5 off weekdays and $7 off weekends with any purchase. You can buy these tickets (with the coupon) online or at a gate.
Kroger, $3-off
Purchase your fair ticket in advance at a Kroger and get $3 off premium one-day admission tickets.
Military and First Responders
All active and retired public law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency service agencies can save $5 any day by presenting a valid badge. Spouses and their kids under 18 also get the discount. Hey, Big Tex, add teachers to this.