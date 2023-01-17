Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Stem Cell Drive at Lovers Seafood Seeks Life-Saving Donor Match

January 17, 2023 9:10PM

DKMS will be at Lovers Seafood this Sunday. Donors will be added to a national registry.
DKMS will be at Lovers Seafood this Sunday. Donors will be added to a national registry. DKMS
If there's something we've seen time and again, it's how the restaurant industry rises up to take care of its own when faced with adversity. And the latest challenge is being met by some of Dallas' most famous restauranteurs.

Dean and Lynae Fearing's 22-year-old son, Campbell, was diagnosed with leukemia just after Thanksgiving and has been undergoing chemotherapy at Presbyterian Dallas. Campbell works at Lovers Seafood while attending Dallas Baptist University.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Lovers Seafood will host DKMS, which collects and maintains a global bone marrow donor registry. The Fearings hope to find a match for Campbell as he goes through his second round of chemotherapy.

The Fearing name has a long history on the Dallas dining scene. Dean's culinary career took off as the executive chef of the Mansion at Turtle Creek and as the founder of Fearing's in the Ritz-Carlton. Lynae, along with partner Tracy Rathbun, owns and operates Shinsei, Dea and Lovers Seafood, all on the same stretch of Inwood Road.

The Fearing family has been tested but none of them are a match for Campbell, which isn't surprising. According to DKMS, more than 70% of patients with blood-borne diseases require a donor outside of their family. The bone marrow registration drive hopes to find a match not only for Campbell but possibly for other patients who need a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Participants in the drive will undergo a simple cheek swab to determine whether they're a match. Any donors who are found would eventually be given shots that would cause them to overproduce blood stem cells. Then, blood stem cells can be collected by a several-hour blood draw, similar to donating platelets or plasma, according to DKMS.

Anyone ages 18 to 55 and in good health can be tested, and Lovers Seafood will have live music and drinks for those in attendance. Lynae Fearing has high hopes that the drive will find a match for her son, but realizes that it's not just her family who will benefit.

"It's a way for us to give back and for others to give back," Lynae Fearing said in a social media post. "If you've wondered like I have, how you could help out, this is the perfect opportunity. You can actually save someone's life."

The Donor Drive for Campbell Fearing is 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, at Lovers Seafood, 5200 W. Lovers Lane.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chris Wolfgang started writing about barbecue for the Dallas Observer in 2015, and became the Observer’s restaurant critic in October 2021. In his free time, he’s a dog owner, plays a mediocre guitar and is likely recovering from his latest rec-league sports injury.
Contact: Chris Wolfgang

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation