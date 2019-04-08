Peek Inside Candytopia, a Candy-Themed Interactive Art Installation Now Open in Dallas

On Friday, Candytopia officially opened in The Hill at Walnut Hill Lane and Central Expressway, and photographer Melissa Hennings spent some time wandering the "candy-coated experiential adventure that has delighted over half a million guests across the country," according to a press release.

The installation, which runs through July and costs $30 admission, has over a dozen rooms and "environments with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences," according to the release. The "marshmallowy mini-theme" first launched in Santa Monica, California, in 2018 and recently wrapped runs in San Francisco and Manhattan. "All Candytopia locations have attracted long lines with tickets selling out quickly," according to the release, but the Dallas installation still has ample tickets available for most days, though certain time slots have sold out or have limited tickets remaining.

Howdy, candy Big Tex Melissa Hennings

So what will you find at Candytopia? The typical Instagrammy art installation scene: colorful backdrops for photos, a "marshmallow pool along with Kraft Jet-Puffed marshmallow samples; an underwater-themed wonderland filled with fantastical candy covered sea creatures; a rainbow-filled room with flying unicorn pigs, confetti explosions galore, Trolli Twisted Sour Brite Gummy samples and sweets from Black Forest." There's also a Big Tex and Cowboys helmet made of candy, of course. And yes, there is candy you can actually eat.

Check out Melissa's slideshow for a peek inside the installation, which runs 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are available at Candytopia's website.