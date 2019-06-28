Take a Peek Inside the Massive Punch Bowl Social, Opening This Weekend in Deep Ellum

There is an enormous new spot in Deep Ellum ready to fulfill all of your Sunday Funday dreams. Punch Bowl Social is an “eat, drink, play” concept that aims to place food and beverage on equal footing with games and social activities. The nearly 24,000-square-foot Punch Bowl Social sits on the corner of Main and Good Latimer. This is the 17th location nationwide; the first opened in Denver in 2012. Take a tour of the property and the menu in this slideshow.

Robert Thompson, the restaurateur behind this concept, scoured Dallas looking for the right location.

“We’ve spent years looking for the right spot in Deep Ellum because of the way the neighborhood has stayed true to its roots while welcoming fresh ideas,” Thompson says.

EXPAND One of the bars at Punch Bowl Social Alison McLean

Punch Bowl Social is a massive space with a labyrinthine array of rooms, lounges, alcoves and patios. Each area has its own theme from Victorian to midcentury modern to industrial. There is also a space that pays homage to Deep Ellum, nodding to its history of jazz and punk rock, with light fixtures shaped like horns and wallpaper emblazoned with microphones, musicians and Deep Ellum’s iconic Traveling Man sculpture.

Spaced throughout Punch Bowl Social are bowling lanes, arcade games, darts, a pingpong table and two private karaoke rooms. Rather than being set aside in their own section, these gaming areas are seamlessly weaved into the bar and restaurant spaces.

A Pig, a Duck and Some Cheese Walk Into a Bar, $22 Alison McLean

Sheamus Feeley, formerly of Hillstone Restaurant Group, is Punch Bowl Social’s culinary and beverage officer. Compared with the size of the place, the menu is focused and not huge. A third of the items are in the “shareables” section, things like Sriracha peanut fries ($11.50), crab Rangoon dip ($10), hummus ($12), and a meat and cheese board ($22) that is dubbed A Pig, a Duck and Some Cheese Walk Into a Bar.

If you don’t want to share, the menu also includes salads, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and a few mains. If you want something lighter, try the superfood grain bowl ($13.50) or the chopped vegetable salad ($11.50). Four of the six salads are vegetarian, though you have the option to add chicken to them for an extra $4.

Other dishes include a shrimp burger ($14), a griddled beef bologna sandwich ($13), a falafel burger ($13.50), chicken ’n’ waffles ($16.25) and five layer beef brisket chili ($12.25). There are four choices in the tacos section, barbacoa ($12.75), shrimp ($13.75), roasted chicken ($11.75) and cocoa dusted carnitas ($13.75). Three tacos come per order and are served with beans.

EXPAND Punch Bowl Social has more activities than you can shake a cocktail stirrer at. Alison McLean

The nucleus of the restaurant is its 360-degree bar, right inside the Main Street entrance. Much of the menu is dedicated to beverages — cocktails, beer, wine and a number of non-alcoholic options as well.

Punch Bowl Social serves four choices of the eponymous beverage, which you can order as a single ($9-10), for four people ($36-40) or for eight ($72-80). Like the rest of their cocktails, the punches are complex concoctions, featuring multiple spirits, house-made syrups and juices.

There are multiple patios, too. Alison McLean

For example, the Connoisseur’s Cup is made with Sipsmith gin, Teakoe’s Kodiak mountain mint tea, house-made lavender syrup, Dolin Blanc vermouth and fresh lemon juice.

Also on the cocktail menu is a fresh strawberry daiquiri ($9), a Negroni ($13), a lavender sour ($9) and the “it’s always in the banana stand” ($11), made with Xicaru mezcal, Giffard Banane de Bresil, agave nectar, fresh lime juice and aquafaba.

Punch Bowl Social serves four non-alcoholic cocktails, including the palm tree shade, with pineapple and tropical spice-infused coconut water, mint syrup, fresh lemon juice and aquafaba ($7 for one or $25 for a four-person punch bowl to share).

Punch Bowl Social is opening another location in Fort Worth later this summer.

Punch Bowl Social, 2600 Main St. (Deep Ellum)