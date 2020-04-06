Good to Go: You’ll Keep Craving the Duck Fat-Fried Rice from Red Stix

As soon as I saw it on the online menu for takeout at Red Stix Asian Street Food, I knew I had to have the duck fat-fried rice.

Some of my closer friends know I'll pretty much order anything that has the word “duck” in it, but there's so much more than the fat that makes this dish a good complement to a dinner.

“I wouldn't say it's a destination to go get it, but it's something that is intriguing for the whole family,” Red Stix chef and owner Uno Immanivong says. “There’s lap Cheong, Chinese sausage, I think really sets it off and makes it really unique.”

They quarter that sausage, which is like “Asian bacon,” she says, and pair it with roasted pork. Throughout this serving of fried rice is a smooth sweetness and just enough of a roasted flavor. The egg that tops it is wonderful chopped in, of course.

While it may come off as a bit greasy, it is a well-made fried rice. Plus, that attribute makes it perfect for leftovers: It was perfect for me after 15 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees (the container topped with foil).

Red Stix is good enough that I'm going to return to it regularly, and if you're one of those who's cooking at home more these days, you might have a reason to, too.

This week, she's releasing some packages to take home — and you can get that duck fat, too.

Immanivong is already doing “quarantine cooking shows” through Facebook Live, and to complement, you'll soon be able to take home a package of goods to make some things for your own.

“I started thinking about how our guests are now evolving; no one's going out to eat [and] even the folks that had a significant takeout business are finding people are eating at home — they’re going to YouTube and finding ways to make bread, finding ways to pickle,” she says. “Asian food can somewhat be mysterious.”

Hence, picking up some duck fat, maybe four or so ingredients and getting direction to make your own dinner for your family. (Pricing and details are being released this week, she says.)

EXPAND Red Stix is located right across the street from SMU, which makes the season of COVID rather tough on them, since 70% of their patrons have normally been from the campus. Taylor Adams

Red Stix is fairly new and feeling a hit like other businesses, but particularly those relying on Southern Methodist University students and staff, who are normally across the street. Immanivong says they were 70% of her business.

Wine, beer and liquor sales were recently going up in her restaurant, too. They've since shifted to bottled cocktails made by the local On the Rocks company. The Mai Tai's OK, but go instead for the jalapeño margarita or the Old-Fashioned.

Plus: There's a window for ordering and pickup. You'll probably find Immanivong there at the point-of-sale system she recently moved to be right there. Gloved and cleaning, just like everyone else, before handing you food. Order and payment can be made over the phone ahead of time, too, and they can run the food to your car.

I'll be going back to Red Stix for even more than that duck fat-fried rice. Until then, I'll just keep perusing this menu to see what's next.

Red Stix Asian Street Food, 6501 Hillcrest Ave. (University Park). Takeout, curbside and delivery available.