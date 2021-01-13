The Dallas Observer Is Looking for a New Food Editor

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

It has been a pleasure covering the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer over the last four years, particularly as the food editor since mid-2019. But that season’s coming to an end now, as I’ll leave the position this month.

I wanted to be a journalist for all my life, and covering food was something I wanted to do since I started at The Dallas Morning News at age 22. I’m thankful for the opportunity and privilege to be able to do it for the Observer.

My next steps involve diving into local politics while advocating for accountable representation, local artists and efforts around new urbanism. I still love and care about our restaurant industry, which has proven to be wonderfully resilient in any circumstance, particularly during the last year.

My hope is to continue writing about it on a freelance basis — restaurants and other things, too, because we have a lot of artistic talent in our city worth writing about.

It’s a bittersweet move for me: I enjoy this job — what I get to cover, the people I get to interview and those I work with.

Someone else gets to experience those great things now. Ideally, this someone will have a journalism background, some experience around the restaurant industry, strong editing skills, and discernment and passion for telling people’s stories. If that's you, the official ad and information about how to apply are below. If you get the job, I swear you'll have fun.

The Dallas Observer has an immediate opening for a journalist with a sophisticated understanding of food and the skill to write about it in an engaging way. The food editor directs the Observer’s restaurant industry coverage, recruits and supervises interns and freelance writers, assigns and edits stories, writes daily food posts and carries out special projects. Candidates for this fulltime management position should: Have a deep understanding of food and the restaurant industry

Be able to write timely, well-reported and thought-provoking stories

Have a news writer's instincts for uncovering and sourcing those stories

Be able to edit stories quickly and accurately

Have a strong background in social media and online journalism

Arrive equipped with a vision for the Observer’s food coverage If this is you, write a cover letter discussing: the scope and sources of your culinary knowledge; your approach to restaurant industry news coverage; and your thoughts on the current culture of food reporting. Include a resume and three links to your best work and send to: DO-food-editor@voicemediagroup.com.