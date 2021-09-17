Texans Attacked a NYC Hostess Thursday Night When Asked for Proof of Vaccine

Restaurants that fail to ask customers for proof of vaccine can be fined up to $1,000. And NYC officials have promised routine inspections. Proof of vaccination is not required to dine outdoors.
On Thursday night, a group from Texas took issue with a hostess at the Italian restaurant Carmine's after she asked the group for proof of vaccine. In a video obtained by NBC, you can see her being punched as others try to pull the diners away.
Marcia Todd was dining inside Carmine's at the time of the incident and told NBC New York, "Businesses have a role and the citizens have a role, so I think we all have to be responsible and play our part."
The role of businesses includes behind held responsible for the fine. Unfortunately, restaurants are once again the first line of defense, particularly the hostess stand.