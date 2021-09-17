Support Us

Coronavirus

Texans Attacked a NYC Hostess Thursday Night When Asked for Proof of Vaccine

September 17, 2021 11:16AM

Starting this past Monday, diners (including Texans) who want to eat inside NYC restaurants have to show proof of at least one vaccine.
On Monday, New York City restaurants had to begin enforcing the Key to NYC vaccine pass, which requires diners to show proof of at least one dose of a vaccine if they want to sit inside the restaurant. The policy has been in effect since mid-August but just this week was being fully implemented.

Restaurants that fail to ask customers for proof of vaccine can be fined up to $1,000. And NYC officials have promised routine inspections. Proof of vaccination is not required to dine outdoors.

On Thursday night, a group from Texas took issue with a hostess at the Italian restaurant Carmine's after she asked the group for proof of vaccine. In a video obtained by NBC, you can see her being punched as others try to pull the diners away.
Marcia Todd was dining inside Carmine's at the time of the incident and told NBC New York, "Businesses have a role and the citizens have a role, so I think we all have to be responsible and play our part."

The role of businesses includes behind held responsible for the fine. Unfortunately, restaurants are once again the first line of defense, particularly the hostess stand. 

