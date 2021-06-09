Things to Do This Weekend: Texas Pie Fest and TAP Beer Fest

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

So long as we can stay dry, it’s a great time to get out and, once again, celebrate all the amazing food and beverages around North Texas. It might be hard to choose between the different events this weekend; There’s a beer fest and a country pie showdown plus the Dallas Arboretum’s swanky evening soirée on Thursday followed by a garden market Saturday and Sunday. Beer, pie or soirée, oh my.

TAP Fest

Texas Ale Project (TAP) is celebrating its sixth anniversary with

, a four-day beer and music festival, June 10 - 13. The Design District brewery will have beer tastings, local food vendors, games and live music.

“After having to skip our fifth anniversary last year, we decided this year’s anniversary should be an extra special weekend celebration for everyone. We are so excited to celebrate our sixth anniversary with our hardworking staff, fantastic TAP fans," co-owner and founder Kat Thompson says.

Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m. is “Night on the Midway” with Fletcher’s Corny Dogs and a Big as Texas Bingo game with a $5 buy-in, which will go to the local charity Staff Meal that was created to support the restaurant industry during COVID.

Friday is a VIP Brewer’s night from 6 to 10 p.m. with a roundtable discussion and live music by Dan Tennyson from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday is the actual TAP Fest. Festivities kick off at noon with live music all day including Cami Maki, Eddie Esler then Joshua Mather. Furlough Brothers will provide the grub.

Sunday is a beer brunch at Stock and Barrel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $15 to $75 and can be bought here.

Texas Pie Fest

If your stars don’t align with TAP Fest, then work harder to make them align with the

out at Tate Farms in Rockwall County. This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the farm animals will have their best pie fest vibe going. Kids 10 and under and dogs are admitted for free, otherwise, it’s $10 per person.

The Texas Pie Fest was created in 2019 when Rockwall-based pie purveyor Brittany Hardin approached Melissa Tate, who along with her husband owns Tate Farms, and suggested the pie festival. They were game.

This one-day event includes a pie-eating contest, a baking contest, both broken out into age groups. There’s also a pie sale, obviously. Easy Slider and Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs will be there for sustenance other than pie. The Tates will also have some farm-fresh goods for sale.

If all that wasn’t enough, and honestly we were thinking it was, there’s a car show. Lastly, there’s a pie fight. “Throw a pie at your friends and help rebuild Tate Farms' gathering room.” The pie fight starts at 3 p.m. We feel like that's a waste of pie, but if it gets them a new gathering room to make more pie then we support that.