Dallas Arboretum's 4th Annual Food and Wine Festival Is a Foodie's Playground

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is hosting its fourth annual Food & Wine Festival with plenty of space to sip, sample small plates and stroll. There are two different options for this event, starting with a Gatsby Garden Soirée on Thursday, June 10, offering dozens of local chefs and restaurants. Then, Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13, comes a more casual Garden Market with local vendors.

The Gatsby Garden Soirée-themed evening will include live music, wine, craft beer and a bevy of local chefs, all outdoors. Shake out that flapper dress: Roaring '20s attire is encouraged.

The VIP experience with chef John Tesar of Knife Dallas and Casey La Rue of Carte Blanche is sold out already. Bummer. But, no worries, there’s still plenty to experience at the general admission event, including small plates from Bisous Bisous, Encina, Fearing’s, chef Mark Wootton of Garden Café, chef Matt McCallister of Homewood, chef Jonathon Erdeljac, chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José.

EXPAND Plenty of outdoor space to stroll on Thursday's soirée and the market-style event Saturday and Sunday. Dallas Arboretum

The full list of chefs and restaurants is on the Dallas Arboretum website. (Look for the words “Participating Restaurants” about halfway down the page, then click the arrow to the right.) Tickets are $99 for members and $125 for non-members. Organizers expect the event to sell out.

Saturday and Sunday offer a more casual blue jeans affair. The Garden Market will include dozens of local artisans, chefs and vendors. This will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is included with general admission or as part of a membership to the arboretum.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road