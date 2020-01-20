Dallas’ 8 Coziest Restaurants to Stay Warm

The holidays may be over, but the weather outside is still frightful.

Sure, it may be bright and sunny on this lovely Monday morning, but the temperatures are expected to drop this week, and thunderstorms are nigh. Plus, in Texas, you never know when the weather can pull a 180.

While Dallas is never short on good restaurants, sometimes you don’t need full service. On days when the weather is inclement, you just want a place where you can pop in, grab a drink and some light bites and wait for the storm to pass. Here are a few places where you can cozy up while you ride out the bad weather.

The CFS to end all CFSes is in Deep Ellum. Nick Rallo

While Deep Ellum is filled with places to party and listen to loud music, AllGood Cafe offers delicious comfort food, as well as drinks and coffee (plus music!). Sit in comfy diner booths with a couple of your close friends and taste the best damn chicken fried steak you’ll ever have. Come for the food, stay for some good live rock music.

2934 Main St. (Deep Ellum). 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

If you don’t want to be out and about in the rain, but still want a good view of it, this glass-encased bar offers great views of Bishop Arts. This nature-themed bar is simple: a bar with a few barstools, plus armchairs facing across from each other, allowing for talking with friends while still taking in views of the neighborhood at any angle.

308 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District). 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.

One of the Gayborhood’s most beloved bars is always catering to its family of guests. Inside Cedar Springs Tap House, you’ll find great deals on food and cocktails, live entertainment from Darlin’ Clementine, Kilo Kikii or any of the resident drag performers and good music on rotation. Still want to go outside? When the temperature drops, the Tap House crew will turn on the fire pits, perfect for gathering around in a circle and spilling tea among friends.

4123 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 100 (Oak Lawn). 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Vietnamese and vintage. Help Cosmo's celebrate its first 19 years this week with a non-event event. Nick Rallo

The lights are low and the nostalgia is high at Cosmo’s in East Dallas. This dive-y little joint is bedecked with vintage decor, including VHS tapes, vinyl records and classic film posters. These kind of throwbacks just elicit a warm, fuzzy feeling. Plus, the hot and spicy Korean-inspired wings are the perfect treat to warm you up.

1212 Skillman St. (East Dallas). 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.

Whether you’re grabbing a cup of coffee in the morning or sitting down for a drink at night, Halcyon is cozy at any time of the day. The Lower Greenville bar encompasses all of the best parts of coffeehouse and bar culture, with great deals on bites and coffee, movie and game nights and live acoustic musical performances. Even if the weather isn’t inclement, Halcyon makes for the kind of outing everyone can agree on.

2900 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville). 7 a.m.-midnight Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-midnight Saturday-Sunday.

EXPAND La La Land Kind Cafe has a mission to employ foster children. Kathy Tran

Lower Greenville’s yellow-plastered coffee house is committed to spreading kindness. La La Land Kind Cafe’s mission is to provide employment opportunities to children aging out of the foster system. It is designed like a house, with armchairs, couches and books: Come for a quick cup of joe, or stay for hours. Just know you’re always welcome.

5626 Bell Ave. (Lowest Greenville). 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Milo Butterfingers' vibe is classic Texas dive. Nick Rallo

For 49 years, Milo Butterfinger’s has been a staple among SMU students and Upper Greenville residents. Whether you’re a football, basketball, baseball or hockey fan, you can always count on Milo’s to have live sports coverage. Plus, you don’t have to look your Sunday best. The bar offers a very lounge-y “come-as-you-are” atmosphere, with couches, barstools, and billiards tables and bar games aplenty. Perfect for keeping you entertained during inclement weather.

5645 SMU Blvd.,11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-2 a.m. Sunday.

On cold and rainy days, the commute between downtown Dallas and home is a nightmare, especially via train. If you’re waiting for the rain to pass before boarding the DART rail, you may want to pop into Weekend Coffee, located inside The Joule hotel. Weekend Coffee offers reasonably priced coffee, teas and breakfast tacos. You can get a lot of work done remotely while sitting on their comfortable couches — plus, behold beautiful works of art in the hotel lobby.

1511 Commerce St. (downtown). 6:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily.