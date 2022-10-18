H-E-B in Plano to Open Soon

San Antonio-based and Baby Jesus-conscripted H-E-B announced that its new Plano store will open on Nov. 2 at 6 a.m.
This 118,000-square-foot grocery store is another from H-E-B forming a ring of fire around (but not in) Dallas County, and most of Tarrant County. In September a new store opened in Frisco, with one person camping out on the front steps a full six hours before the doors opened. To date, there is still a line out the door on the weekends.
The new Plano store, at 6001 Preston Road, is a wee bit larger than the Frisco store: 7,000 square feet more. It will have a True Texas BBQ restaurant and drive-thru, which was named best barbecue chain by Texas Monthly back in 2019. There will also be a fuel station, a car wash, a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, and curbside and home delivery.
The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
Customers can begin scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Throw some of that jalapeño pimento cheese in the cart for us.
This will be the fourth H-E-B in North Texas. The others are in Burleson, Waxahachie and Frisco. Another store is planned for Mansfield at the corner of Highway 287 and Broad Street; it should break ground in early 2023.
For those new to town, or who live like Patrick the Star, H-E-B is an ethos in Texas amongst grocery stores. It's a mix of affordable standard goods to nuanced things we just really like in Texas (see jalapeño pimento cheese). The produce section is a behemoth, and the bakery pushes out fresh warm goods by the hour (we saw Jesus in a freshly baked pretzel klobasnek there one morning). You can get anything you need in life and a million things you had no idea you needed. It's not as complicated as its big-city sibling store, Central Market, but also not as hipster nor expensive as Whole Foods.
