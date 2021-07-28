Dutch 'Bro' Coffee Energy Is Real and Annoyingly Likable

If you're feeling left out, just wait. There will likely be one closer to you soon enough. The Oregan-based coffee chain is rapidly scooping up real estate across the country, apparently thinking it can give Starbucks a run for its money. Just this year they plan to open 20 new locations in Texas; locally that includes Euless, Arlington (proper), Princeton, Fort Worth, Plano, Garland, Richardson and Wylie.
This drive-thru-only spot is located on Park Row Drive less than half a mile from an-always buzzing Starbucks. Not that we keep score, but we do, and in the first few days the lines at Bro! Coffee have been consistently longer than Starbucks.
So, what’s this about? Well, first off, energy. Dutch Brothers Coffee’s shortened middle name is ironically on brand; not something that was likely intended when the Boersma brothers founded the company back in 1992. That’s called a fortuitous glance into the future. Or too much coffee.
The company even calls their baristas “broistas.” Not in a male-dominated way, rather in we’re serving you coffee, but we’re really here to party.
The Bro! Coffee drive-through is run with a Chick-fil-A-like proficiency but with Mavs ManiAACs commitment; while it’s hot out, it feels these are the cool summer camp counselor.
They ask how you're doing and it feels like they mean it. Menu suggestions are doled out like they know you better than you do. For every jab I offered, they had an easy come back. The first “broista” I ever met approached my car and asked “Is this your first time here?” and I said, “Yeah, what about you?” And he squinted in the sun, smiled and said, “Yeah, it’s my first time here too.”
As you get closer to the coffee window, or clubhouse, the music gets louder. The Beibs was bouncing overhead when I finally arrived. I bobbed in my seat a little, to which the broista bringing me my iced coffee answered by dancing. It's a bummer when you have to leave.
About the coffee: I still don’t understand the menu, and being a purist, I’m not inclined to learn their periodic chart of coffee elements. I just tell them what I want and let them translate it. (I still refuse to order a tall at Starbucks: it’s a small. No one gets to rename the sizing system we’ve all agreed to as a society.)
Anyway, I got an iced coffee with cream and a bit of creamy fluff on the top, which was like an oozy marshmallow. And I have to say, that was a dang good iced coffee.
On a subsequent visit, the first broista I talked to was also from out of state; he’d only been in town a few days and had no idea where he was or where he’d been other than he ate barbecue somewhere near the airport but couldn’t recall the name of the place, but it wasn’t great. (Ouch. That makes my heart a little sad. C'mon barbecue near the airport!)