The Koi Way is a Home-Style Malaysian Kitchen in Allen

The Koi Way might just be the new Cheesecake Factory of Asian food. From Chinese to Thai to Indonesian, the family-owned restaurant seems to be taking a stab at home-style dishes from all over Asia. Chinese fried rice, Thai curries and Indonesian soup bowls are just some of the items you can find on the 20-page menu here. But when quantity and quality can co-exist so effortlessly, it’s hard to complain.
The Koi Way’s ”home-style” philosophy begins in the dining room. Small wooden tables adorn the simple white-walled dining room, and small rectangular light fixtures hang above each table. Cutlery here isn’t too fancy, nor is the furniture. It looks, smells and feels like eating at home ... in a weirdly comforting way.
The Indonesian satay ($15.99) comes with your choice of chicken or pork skewers marinated in soy sauce. Drizzled in a tangy peanut sauce, The Koi Way has perhaps mastered the difficult balance between sweet, umami and tang.
Traditional Chinese flavors are also woven into the menu through dishes like lo mein ($14.50), fried rice ($14) and orange chicken ($16). For something less takeout-y, go for the almond chicken ($14). Spiced chicken is plated alongside celery, carrot and almond slices. It’s drenched in the Koi Way’s signature brown sauce — a heavenly blend of soy sauce and garlic.
The menu is conveniently separated by dish origin, allowing an easy page flip to the cuisine you’re craving that day. Prices are on the high side for the portion size. Although if you’re willing to splurge a little, it’s worth sampling something from each section of the menu.
The Koi Way, 975 Texas State Highway 121, Allen. Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; closed Sunday.