The Margarita Trail Finale Is an Essential Marg-Tasting Party

This past June about a dozen restaurants were part of a boozy Margarita Trail around Dallas. Bartenders at these restaurants created craft margaritas, each with unique flavors and elements. Imbibers then voted on which they like the best.
Recipes and details for each margarita are available on the Margarita Trail website, but you're much better off just trying them at the restaurants, or better yet, join us on Tuesday, July 12, when the event comes to full fruition with a party for the top-five finishers based on voting. The event is being held at 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. at an event space called 7 for Parties in the Design District.
We tallied the final votes earlier this week and the five restaurants participating in the event are:
Miriam Cocina Latina
Rodeo Bar
Federales
Odelay Tex-Mex
La Mina
All have serious bar programs with bartenders shaking up excellent margaritas. We'd hang our hats — or parched lips — on any of these any day.
Tickets are $15 each, you'll get to sample margaritas and get some small bites to eat. There will also be live music and art.
Then, we all vote and a grand winner will be crowned. Cheers!
Margarita Trail Finale, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at 7 for Parties (150 Turtle Creek Blvd. #107)