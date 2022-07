The Margarita Trail Finale Is an Essential Marg-Tasting Party

This past June about a dozen restaurants were part of a boozy Margarita Trail around Dallas. Bartenders at these restaurants created craft margaritas , each with unique flavors and elements. Imbibers then voted on which they like the best.Recipes and details for each margarita are available on the Margarita Trail website , but you're much better off just trying them at the restaurants, or better yet, join us on Tuesday, July 12, when the event comes to full fruition with a party for the top-five finishers based on voting. The event is being held at 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. at an event space called 7 for Parties in the Design District.We tallied the final votes earlier this week and the five restaurants participating in the event are:All have serious bar programs with bartenders shaking up excellent margaritas. We'd hang our hats — or parched lips — on any of these any day. Tickets are $15 each, you'll get to sample margaritas and get some small bites to eat. There will also be live music and art.Then, we all vote and a grand winner will be crowned. Cheers!