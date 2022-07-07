Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The Margarita Trail Finale Is an Essential Marg-Tasting Party

July 7, 2022 4:00AM

Scenes from last year's margarita finale.
Scenes from last year's margarita finale. Dallas Observer, Jessica Waffles
This past June about a dozen restaurants were part of a boozy Margarita Trail around Dallas. Bartenders at these restaurants created craft margaritas, each with unique flavors and elements. Imbibers then voted on which they like the best.

Recipes and details for each margarita are available on the Margarita Trail website, but you're much better off just trying them at the restaurants, or better yet, join us on Tuesday, July 12, when the event comes to full fruition with a party for the top-five finishers based on voting. The event is being held at 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. at an event space called 7 for Parties in the Design District.

We tallied the final votes earlier this week and the five restaurants participating in the event are:

Miriam Cocina Latina
Rodeo Bar
Federales
Odelay Tex-Mex
La Mina

All have serious bar programs with bartenders shaking up excellent margaritas. We'd hang our hats — or parched lips — on any of these any day.

Tickets are $15 each, you'll get to sample margaritas and get some small bites to eat. There will also be live music and art.

Then, we all vote and a grand winner will be crowned. Cheers!

Margarita Trail Finale, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at 7 for Parties (150 Turtle Creek Blvd. #107)
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation