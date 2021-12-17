The Star in Frisco is Getting Five New Restaurants in Early 2022

Dallas Cowboys headquarters, known as the Star in Frisco, houses almost 20 restaurants and seven shops in addition to the offices of the Dallas Cowboys, of course, and other tenants. Five new restaurants will be added to the 91-acre entertainment district, most set to be complete in the first half of 2022.The first of these, Lombardi Cucina Italiana, is a concept by longtime Dallas restaurateur Alberto Lombardi, founder and president of Lombardi Family Concepts who has more than a dozen other restaurants such as Toulouse, Taverna, KĀI, Bistro, Lounge 31 and Penne Pomodoro. Lombardi Cucina Italiana will offer Italian cuisine with a modern touch, including a large selection of, fatto o mano (handmade) pastas.North Texas-based owners Derek and Sheree Simms are set to open two new restaurants, The Glen and Monarch Stag. The pair were inspired by a British painting titled "The Monarch of the Glen," which was commissioned as part of a series of three panels to hang in the Palace of Westminster in London and features a stag over a mountainous background.The Glen will offer craft cocktails, a wine and Scotch selection, chef-curated seafood dishes and experiential elements such as aerial performing artists and other entertainers. Next door, Monarch Stag will provide a full menu, live music, a cigar lounge and a large selection of rare Scotch whisky and bourbon selections from around the world.Sidecar Social will be opening its second location at The Star after a successful debut in Addison in 2019. The bar will offer Sidecar Social’s craft cocktails and bites, free classic grownup games, karaoke, live music, TVs and an all-season patio. With beer buckets and 18-foot TVs, the only better place to watch the game might be the stadium itself.The fourth in the series is Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen, which will open next spring. The lounge will bring in chic vibes with cocktails and small bites. This upscale spot spot has an art-deco look and will play various genres of music.Roti Grill will be relocating from its original location at The Star from Winning Drive to Gaylord Parkway with an updated menu, enhanced interior, new bar and a large storefront patio. The Indian restaurant also has a location in Dallas.These five additions to The Star will continue to expand and develop this 91-acre campus and its first-of-its-kind partnership between the city of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys.