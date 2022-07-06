First Look: The Stix Icehouse, McKinney's 14-Acre Restaurant Playground

If you’re looking for a no-frills place where your kids can roam freely while you enjoy a cold beer and conversation with friends, then The Stix Icehouse in McKinney is worth the drive north.
Stix has been open for about nine months on 14-sprawling acres. While the owners were inspired by places like the Katy Trail Icehouse and Waterloo in Austin, this space reminds us more of the Truck Yard in Dallas or The Colony, with mismatched chairs, dollar bills hanging from the ceiling, decorative eight-track cassette tapes and tables made out of barrels. They also have a big concrete jackass named Lucky in front and staff wear T-shirts with things like “I’m the friend in low places” on the front.
Furry friends are always welcome here, and to entertain both the kids and adults, there are numerous activities available like cornhole, whiffle ball, swings, a nine-hole disc golf course, a sand volleyball court, soccer, ping pong and a tree house. They even host an occasional goat yoga session.
For our main dish, we tried George’s Bologna Sammich, a chicken-fried bologna sandwich ($13.99). In addition to the thick slice of battered and fried bologna, it’s served with two thick slices of peppered bacon and jalapeño pimento cheese. We added a side of those candied serrano peppers because of the sweet heat they had. Bless it all.
All the sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs are served with crinkle-cut fries that rank up there as some of the best around. Somehow, they managed to cook them until golden brown and salted them perfectly with a great crunch factor and a soft bite on the inside.
Other notable menu items include chicken-fried steak ($15.99), the Dirty Dawg ($12.50) and the patty melt ($14.99). For something a little healthier, they offer grilled bourbon salmon, vegetable tacos and a variety of soups and salads.
There are 28 beers on tap and a few signature cocktails and mules, like the Swizzle Stix ($10) or the Border Mule ($10). Be sure to save room for dessert and treat yourself to either their Krispy Dream, which is a warm glazed doughnut stuffed with homemade vanilla ice cream or their Cookie Monster, which is two warm chocolate chip cookies topped like a sundae. ($6.99).
The Stix Icehouse, 301 W. Eldorado Parkway (McKinney) 3-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Closed Monday