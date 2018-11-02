BrainDead's Festicle Turns Deep Ellum Into a Beer-Lover's Paradise This Weekend

BrainDead's Festicle is back, and there are some serious brews on this year's line-up.

Deep Ellum is always a popular place to be on weekends, but on Saturday, it'll be really hopping with the Fall Into Deep Ellum Block Party and the biggest event of the year at BrainDead Brewing: Festicle, an outdoor beer and fried chicken festival that takes over the parking lot next to the Main Street brewpub.

"Festicle is a truly unique event in North Texas," says Sam Wynne, owner of BrainDead. "Unlike breweries, a brewpub can sell beer to go directly to the consumer. Festicle started as a release party for Hammer of the Gods, our bourbon barrel-aged Imperial Wheat Porter, but we wanted to throw the best party possible so we save up kegs of all of our favorite beers from all year long and tap 'em all in the parking lot next to our building. It’s an event inspired by Three Floyd’s Dark Lord Day and Cigar City Hunahpu’s Day. We’re a brewery that loves to celebrate other breweries."

