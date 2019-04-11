This Weekend: Dallas Pizza Fest, a Meat Raffle and a Dallas Bar Hosts the ‘Dundies’

Fans of "The Office" — which is basically everybody, right? — should head to Industry Alley on Thursday night, where the cocktail bar is hosting an "Office"-themed party, Dundies and all. Sip cocktails from Tullamore Dew and Hendricks Gin and dress up as your favorite character for a chance to win your very own Dundie. Rumor has it there may even be a few rounds of Office Olympics, and there will also be karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m.

What: The Office: A Dunder Mifflin Party

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11

Where: Industry Alley, 1711 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)

In case you haven't heard, Oak Cliff has a new sub-neighborhood: TyPo, the cluster of businesses in and around the Tyler/Polk and Davis Street intersections. Celebrate the end of the week at a TyPo party held in a former bike shop at 821 W. Davis St. Sip cocktails from Tiny Victories, snack on Joy Macarons and Encanto Pops and catch some tunes from the folks at Spinster Records. If you can't make it this Friday, the event series will be held every Friday evening in April.

What: Sunset Sessions at TyPo

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m Friday, April 12

Where: 821 W. Davis St. (Oak Cliff)

Chef Anastacia Quinones-Pittman may have a

, but she's hosting another of her popular Tacos de Tacha pop-ups on Friday night at Expo Park mezcaleria Las Almas Rotas. On the menu: tostada de ceviche, squash blossom quesadillas on truffled tortillas, and shrimp and pork carnitas tacos.

What: Tacos de Tacha Pop-Up

When: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, April 12

Where: Las Almas Rotas, 3615 Parry Ave. (Expo Park)

This weekend, Cocoandre celebrates spring with a Mercado de Primavera, a small market "empowering women and people of color that don't have a brick-and-mortar to showcase their talents and ambition," according to Cocoandre. You'll find everything from illustrations to apparel to vintage clothing and handmade jewelry. Eden Pies will be on hand with sweet and savory pies, Electric Kitchen will serve vegan eats and El Norteño Elotes will cook up everybody's favorite corn in a cup. And as usual, there will be ample chocolate.

We will be collecting hygiene products to donate. Dancing tunes will be provided by DJ Luv Sicc. So come sip and shop and enjoy the best of Primavera (spring).

What: Mercado de Primavera

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13

Where: Cocoandre Chocolatier, 508 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)

Head to Slow Bone on Sunday morning for a kolache and klobasnek pop-up from Dude, Sweet Chocolate's Katherine Clapner. On this week's menu: kolaches made with Texas blueberries and buttermilk and klobasneks made with Slow Bone's fried chicken, brisket and jalapeno-cheddar sausage.

What: Klobasnek and Kolache Pop-Up

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 14

Where: The Slow Bone, 2234 Irving Blvd. (Design District)

In the mood for crawfish this weekend? Hit up Pakpai Thai in both the Design District and Preston Hollow Village for a Thai New Year crawfish boil. Along with $5 bottled beer, $3 drafts and a $7 featured cocktail, the Get Lucky, all-you-can-eat crawfish will only set you back $20, which is a steal in a city where $10-$12 a pound is the norm.

What: Thai New Year Crawfish Boil

When: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday, April 14

Where: Pakpao Thai, 1628 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District) and 7859 Walnut Hill Lane (Preston Hollow)

Pizza fans, prepare yourselves: Dallas Pizza Fest returns for its second year with live music, pizza from some of Dallas' favorite pizza-slingers, a pizza truck block party, a pizza-eating contest, kids' bouncy whatnot, beer and wine garden, and more.

What: Dallas Pizza Fest

When: Noon-9 p.m. Sunday, April 14

Where: Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $10

Meat Fight, the uber-popular local barbecue festival and nonprofit benefiting people with multiple sclerosis, is throwing a new event this weekend: a meat raffle at Lakewood Brewing Co. Grab a few tickets to win everything from Luscher's Red Hots to pastrami from Cattleack Barbecue, a salami board from Macellaio and a bag of burnt ends from Live Coals. Bring a cooler and be ready to leave laden with fancy meats. Raffle tickets start at $5 and all profits from the event will be used to buy road bikes for people living with multiple sclerosis.

What: Meat Raffle

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 14

Where: Lakewood Brewing Co., 2302 Executive Dr., Garland

The Dallas Arboretum is absolutely gorgeous right now, and what better way to celebrate than by eating delicious food in the gardens as the sun sets? On Sunday evening, El Centro College’s Food and Hospitality Institute will host their annual Bits and Bites, an evening of chef-curated bites and wine pairings. Some excellent chefs are on this year's lineup: Junior Borges, Alex Astranti of Uchi and pastry chef Casey Nicole. Proceeds from the event are placed in a fund that is used to expand El Centro’s culinary program.

What: Bits and Bites

When: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, April 14

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 8525 Garland Road (East Dallas)

Tickets: $65

