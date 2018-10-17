This Weekend: Menudo Pop-Up, PorchFest and the Best Little Brewfest in Texas

Fort Worth’s cocktail week wraps up on Friday with a battle royale. Gin vs. Vodka is a competition for the soul of the martini – and an opportunity to showcase some of the world’s best clear liquors.

What: Fort Worth Cocktail Week: Gin vs. Vodka

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19

Where: 2624 Weisenberger St., Fort Worth

Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 day-of

***

Chef Anastacia Quinones hosts

in Expo Park this weekend. You won’t want to miss these creations from one of our city’s best chefs.

includes menudo, a machete de chicharron pensado with Oaxaca cheese and chicken mole tacos.

What: AQ at LAR

When: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday, Oct. 19

Where: Las Almas Rotas, 3615 Parry Ave. (Expo Park)

***



With 80-plus breweries, wineries and distilleries on the deck, the Best Little Brewfest in Texas feels anything but little. Food trucks will be on-site, as will local bands on two stages. Nab tickets and sample to your heart's content.

What: Best Little Brewfest in Texas

When: 1:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20

Where: Old Town Lewisville, 151 W. Church St., Lewisville

Tickets: $10-$70

***

The annual Dallas PorchFest is a celebration of food, art and music in the historic Peak’s Addition neighborhood. Catch local bands performing on "historic front porches" with beer and wine tastings and food from local chefs. The deadline for advance purchase of glasses for tastings has passed, but you can get them that day.

What: Dallas PorchFest

When: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20

Where: 4300 block of Junius Street (East Dallas)

Tickets: $20

***

Taste paella with some of Oak Cliff Brewing Co.’s best beers this weekend at the new Tyler Station brewery. Seafood paella and paella Valenciana will be served starting at 2:30 p.m.

What: Craft Beer and Paella

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20

Where: Oak Cliff Brewing Company, 1300 S. Polk St. (Oak Cliff)