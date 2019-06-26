This Weekend: Paella Night at FOE, a Donkey Party and a Beer House Feast

The Yard in McKinney is throwing a summer bash this weekend.

Ten Bells is celebrating seven years of business this weekend. Per usual, it’s doing so while supporting animals. Ten Bells will have a special cocktail menu with all proceeds going to Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.

What: 7-Year Anniversary Party with Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue

When: 3 p.m. Friday, June 28

Where: Ten Bells Tavern, 232 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)

***

Chicago-based Foxtrot Delivery Market

this week, offering a full-service coffee bar, all-day cafe, beer on tap and wine by the glass. The market will be stocked with a rotating assortment of brands, up-and-coming makers and local favorites (think Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and Dallas Mozzarella Company). Events are scheduled throughout this week after the Tuesday opening: Friday, there will be a live DJ, photo booth, complimentary bites and featured $2 wines. Four Corners Brewing will sell $1 beers to benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

What: Foxtrot Grand Opening Celebration

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 28

Where: Foxtrot, 2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

***

The FOE is hosting a Spanish paella night by the pool. Enjoy some fire-pit-cooked paella with a meat and cheese board, bread and olive oil. The dinner costs $12 and benefits the Love Pit Dog Rescue.

What: Spanish Paella Night

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 28

Where: Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles 3108, 8500 Arturo Drive (East Dallas)

Tickets: $12 at the door

***

Downtown McKinney’s The Yard is hosting a summer bash Saturday with a Casamigos Tequila pingpong tournament ($10 per person), a Tupps Brewing Company cornhole tournament ($20 per pair), the popular a la carte menu and a backyard barbecue plate with brisket, sausage, cowboy beans, coleslaw, bread and chef’s Dr Pepper barbecue sauce.

What: Summer Bash

When: 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, June 29

Where: The Yard, 107 S. Church St., McKinney

Register to compete in the tournaments: eatdrinkplay@yardtx.com

***

Take in the world of culture and cuisine at the city of Carrollton’s food festival World of Foodies Fest. You’ll have international refreshments and see live performances while celebrating cuisine from multiple cultures. Entrance is free; sample portions are available for individual purchase. You can purchase a “foodie passport”

(by Friday) for a variety of uniquely packaged food and drink samples.

What: World of Foodies Fest

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Where: Downtown Carrollton Square, 11 S. Elm St., Carrollton

***

Khao is hosting a summer pop-up offering foods that might be out of your comfort zone, all while showcasing chefs, business owners, artists and people who are making an impact in their communities. Show up with an appetite and excitement to support the vendors.

What: Khao Summer Pop-Up

When: Noon Sunday, June 30

Where: Khao Noodle Shop, 4812 Bryan St. (Old East Dallas)

***

The Bisous Bisous food truck, Rendezvous, is on its way to Deep Ellum this weekend. It will partner with Merit Coffee to serve up its loved Sunday Sammies. Expect croissant waffle ice cream sandwiches made with ice cream infused with Merit’s house-roasted coffee.

What: Sunday Sammie Pop-Up

When: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30

Where: Merit Coffee, 2639 Main St., Suite 140 (Deep Ellum)

***

The gastropub Wheelhouse is teaming up with Community Beer Co. for a Beer Feast this Sunday. You’ll get a four-course, family-style dinner paired with feature brews, including Citra Slice IPA, Witbier, DDH Mosaic IPA and Berliner Berry. Food-wise, you’ll see some crispy chicken skin, crudites, fried chicken, barbecued goat and funnel cakes. Registration cost includes gratuity.

What: Wheelhouse Beer House Feast

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30

Where: Wheelhouse, 1617 Hi Line Drive in Dallas (Design District)

Tickets: $60