 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Foxtrot's Chicago location; the Denver location of the delivery market opens next week.EXPAND
Foxtrot's Chicago location; the Denver location of the delivery market opens next week.
Eric Kleinberg

A New All-Day Cafe and Market With Delivery Opens in Uptown Next Week

Beth Rankin | June 21, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

A Chicago-based concept called Foxtrot is opening a "contemporary evolution of the corner store on McKinney Avenue in Uptown on June 25."

The all-day concept — a popular idea in Dallas right now, as evidenced by all-day destinations like The Henry and Tribal All Day Cafe, which serve everything from morning coffee to evening dinner and cocktails —  offers "welcoming interiors with a full-service coffee bar, all day café menu, beer on tap and wines by the glass, and comfortable lounge areas to work and relax," according to a press release. "In its Dallas locations, Foxtrot is partnering with Oak Cliff Coffee as its exclusive local roaster. The stores will also regularly host events as a hub to discover and interact with the best products, both local and national, meet interesting makers and more."

Foxtrot also offers "on-demand delivery of the best local beer, fine wines, curated gifts and everyday essentials," according to the release.

"In an evolving retail landscape, Foxtrot’s platform of discovery for curated products and brands is leading the charge into a new future of omnichannel retail," according to the release. "It has become Chicago’s first stop for a morning coffee, midday bite or late-night treat, and who they call on for the best local beer, fine wines, curated gifts and everyday essentials, delivered in under an hour via its app and website."

Foxtrot's 3,600-square-foot space, designed by Karen Herold of Studio K, is located in the former McKinney Avenue Tavern. The cafe and convenience store will deliver to Uptown and downtown, Knox/Henderson, Park Cities, Lower Greenville and Lakewood, "with plans to expand delivery further north as additional locations open," according to the release.

Foxtrot Delivery Market, 2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >