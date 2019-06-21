A New All-Day Cafe and Market With Delivery Opens in Uptown Next Week

A Chicago-based concept called Foxtrot is opening a "contemporary evolution of the corner store on McKinney Avenue in Uptown on June 25."

The all-day concept — a popular idea in Dallas right now, as evidenced by all-day destinations like The Henry and Tribal All Day Cafe, which serve everything from morning coffee to evening dinner and cocktails — offers "welcoming interiors with a full-service coffee bar, all day café menu, beer on tap and wines by the glass, and comfortable lounge areas to work and relax," according to a press release. "In its Dallas locations, Foxtrot is partnering with Oak Cliff Coffee as its exclusive local roaster. The stores will also regularly host events as a hub to discover and interact with the best products, both local and national, meet interesting makers and more."

Foxtrot also offers "on-demand delivery of the best local beer, fine wines, curated gifts and everyday essentials," according to the release.

"In an evolving retail landscape, Foxtrot’s platform of discovery for curated products and brands is leading the charge into a new future of omnichannel retail," according to the release. "It has become Chicago’s first stop for a morning coffee, midday bite or late-night treat, and who they call on for the best local beer, fine wines, curated gifts and everyday essentials, delivered in under an hour via its app and website."

Foxtrot's 3,600-square-foot space, designed by Karen Herold of Studio K, is located in the former McKinney Avenue Tavern. The cafe and convenience store will deliver to Uptown and downtown, Knox/Henderson, Park Cities, Lower Greenville and Lakewood, "with plans to expand delivery further north as additional locations open," according to the release.

Foxtrot Delivery Market, 2822 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)