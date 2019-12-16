Tillman's Is Closing in Bishop Arts

Tillman's Bishop Arts is leaving North Oak Cliff at the end of the year.

A release Monday morning says owner Jeffrey Kollinger deeply considered the decision to close the spot.

“We have worked with our landlord, Jim Lake Companies, and after much discussion, we’ve decided not to continue our lease here in Bishop Arts,” Kollinger says in the release. “We have been so honored to serve Bishop Arts diners, and are looking forward to sharing Tillman’s again in 2020.”

Jeffrey Kollinger, owner and head chef of Tillman's Bishop Arts, pictured in 2017. Kathy Tran

Tillman's has been in the neighborhood longer than many of the tall mutli-family developments we see there today. Since 1992, they've been one of those places we know as "always an option" when we're in the Bishop Arts District. But come 2020, they're out.

They'll close their doors for the last time here after a shindig for New Year's Eve, a prix fixe menu. It's a reasonable one, too: $48 for three courses plus an amuse bouche. That will be available Dec. 27 and 28, along with the regular menu. The prix fixe is the only option come Dec. 29 and 31. The restaurant will stay open late for New Year's Eve, until 2 a.m.

Kollinger and his brother Ross took over the restaurant in 2016, giving it a remodel and fresh direction.

"The concept of the new Tillman’s Roadhouse is, admittedly, one that tries my patience: a Texas roadhouse, but 'elevated,'" critic Brian Reinhart wrote in 2017. "But get this: The food at Tillman’s exceeds all expectations."

We're told they don't have a confirmed lease yet, but we should hear where they plan to open next soon enough.

If you're one of those who loves those s'mores, get in there within the next few weeks. In fact, between Dec. 24-31, each table gets a free order with their meal.

Tillman's Bishop Arts, 324 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District). Open 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday.