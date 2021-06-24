Bottoms Up to the Top 100 Bars in DFW

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

The long social nap of 2020 inspired a collective, almost bursting, need to find a barstool in a space that’s familiar, well-stocked and has a great soundtrack.

That means entire entertainment districts are alive again. Sidewalks in the Bishop Arts District and Deep Ellum are conveyer belts of people barhopping, looking to match vibe with vibe. After so much time away from a comfy barstool, you might have forgotten what it is we all love about bars. Never fear. We've produced a list of our picks for the 100 Best Bars in Dallas (That's a bit of a misnomer, since the 'burbs, Fort Worth and Denton are represented on the list, but you get what we mean.)

The local bar scene is wildly diverse and hard to categorize. There are old-soul dive bars, live-music bars, gay bars, sports bars, all-of-those-in-one bars. Local bars dot neighborhoods. There’s even a late-night corndog bar.

Then there are craft cocktail lounges, like Midnight Rambler, the swanky subterranean art deco den at The Joule Hotel, 2530 Main St.

Midnight Rambler had three strikes against it when mandates hit during the pandemic. Not only is it a bar, meaning it had to close, but also part of a hotel that had strict capacity restrictions. Finally, it’s downtown, which lost a significant amount of traffic. Consequently, it sat out most of the pandemic.

One mile east of the Joule in Deep Ellum, Gabe Sanchez shuttered his craft cocktail bar, The Black Swan, after 10 years. While not solely a victim of the pandemic, at the time he told us, “It definitely put it on its fucking path.”

Sanchez didn’t linger unclaimed for long. This January, he was swooped up for the great reawakening of Midnight Rambler. On a recent weekday afternoon as he organized new merchandise before a crowd arrived, he was feeling good about the state of the local bar scene, “I think everyone has been so shut up in their little bubble, everyone is ready to pop out and have a good time.”

Reservations are picking up. Customers aren’t just locals but also regional travelers and road-trippers who aren’t ready for a cross-country flight yet. Sanchez is optimistic, but with the caution of someone who lost a bar last year.

“I think as long as everybody walks and jogs before they sprint, everything is going to be great,” Sanchez says. “We’re not going anywhere. The Joule’s not going anywhere. We’re going to be here for the long haul so we don’t need to sprint out and get here.”

Needless to say, we’re finding our sea legs with a mimosa in hand and pinky out.

As an aperitif to our complete list, we’ve included a few genres and highlights here to help get you started on finding the vibe that suits you best. Don't see one that suits you, take a look at the full list, which you can filter by neighborhood because everyone needs a local pub.

Salud, Dallas.

The Mitchell Kathy Tran

Classic Cocktails For those times when you want to celebrate the mixologist’s art.

Parliament

2418 Allen St.

parliamentdallas.com

Stepping inside Parliament is like traveling back in time to the barrooms and clubs of the early 1900s. With one of the best happy hours in town, Parliament sports a sophisticated selection of craft cocktails, like their famous Ramos Gin Fizz and over a hundred others. Nestled in the State Thomas Historical District, this Uptown spot is brought to us by Dallas’ drink king Eddie “Lucky” Campbell. Parliament went up in the footprint of the old Four Lounge space on Allen Street. Campbell described his vision for Parliament as a “progressive cocktail lounge,” with a mad-scientist style of drink-making. Campbell and his staff have lived up to that vision ever since.

Shoals Sounds & Service

2614 Elm St., #110

shoalsde.com

Nights at Shoals are poppin’. DJ TUBAD spins tracks and blows his horn some Sunday nights. On others, smooth soul and swinging jazz creep in with acts like the Honin Trio and the Daniel Henson Trio. Or, Cure For Paranoia’s Stan Francisko will pop by to vibe and vocalize over original beats and loops. Shoals Sound & Service also has a vegan kitchen that’s open till 11 p.m. and a bar that spits out old fashioneds, margaritas and Moscow mules. It’s all thanks to owner Omar Yeefoon, who navigated the murky waters of operating a live music venue during the pandemic to come out on top. Before COVID-19, Yeefoon served seared cheese burgers and corn arepas. He’s since ditched the meat and come back with a plant-based menu. So far, the new direction seems to be working just fine for this Deep Ellum gem.

Bowen House

2614 Boll St.

214-484-1385

bowenhousetx.com

In the historic Dallas home of Ahab Bowen, you can brush with a bit of local history while you slam back a few cold beers. It’s located conveniently in uptown Dallas, in, well, an old house. The drink menu tends toward the upscale, with a classy wine list and an assortment of beers in draft, bottles and cans. All your favorite hard liquors are available, too, so don’t fret if you need something a touch stiffer when you stop by Bowen House. There’s also an assortment of signature cocktails. If you’re feeling equal parts literary and spicy, for instance, you could try out the “For Whom the Bell Pepper Tolls,” a mix including tequila, Cynar Amaro, lime and bell pepper.

The Mitchell

1404 Main St.

214-230-1404

Downtown’s glamorous gold-themed bar can be a cause for a big, romantic night out, or it can be a quick place to crash after a show. The Mitchell is versatile, and that extends to the enormous liquor selection, including dozens of gins and the party-ready Champagne options. A tiny kitchen produces big, hearty cheeseburgers and French bistro food like steak frites, venison tartare and platters of fresh oysters. When The Mitchell reopened after the pandemic, it took a while to get new drink menus printed, but the staff here can make darn near anything, or you can ask to find out about their own eccentric inventions. Just don’t order vodka. They save a bottle or two for emergencies, but that’s about it.

Old 97's play a show on Twilite Lounge's patio. Mike Brooks

Live Music The North Texas live-music scene is bursting with talent. We’re a bit partial to places that showcase local acts in more intimate — sometimes very — settings.

Three Links

2704 Elm St.

214-484-6011

threelinksdeepellum.com

Three Links’ tagline is “We Never Sleep.” Take one look at their event calendar, and you will agree that these people never rest. Three Links advertises $5 Tullamore Dew all day, every day and serves a wide selection of tap and bottled beers. If you get there just about any night of the week after 7, there will likely be some live music playing. And while there is sometimes a cover to get in while the music is playing, the quality of that music will be well worth the price.

Twilite Lounge

2640 Elm St.

214-741-2121

thetwilitelounge.com

As you walk down Elm Street in Deep Ellum, you’ll pass a heavy black door and red shaded windows. This is the Twilite Lounge, and it is known for its incredible, seasoned bar staff who are skilled at slinging a good cocktail. Its frequent free live shows might get a little loud for folks there to unwind, but Twilight Lounge also has a cozy little patio area out back with plenty of table seating where guests can chat away into the night.

Sandaga 813

813 Exposition Ave.

214-702-9945

sandaga813.com

Across the street from Fair Park is the lounge-y Sandaga, a destination for music connoisseurs with a discriminating ear. The Exposition Avenue club is a gem that shines with its stellar booking, from reggae nights to jazz. Erykah Badu’s band is frequently found on the venue’s stage, and the Queen herself is known to bust out an impromptu performance there from time to time. On weekends especially, every inch of the space vibrates to the grooviest frequency. The eclectic, laid-back space makes it the perfect no-frills setting to see some of the city’s best.

The Balcony Club

1825 Abrams Road, Suite B

214-826-8104

balconyclub.com

Few places are left where you can truly feel like you’re in a bygone era, but the Balcony Club feeds that fantasy convincingly. The landmark jazz club on the second floor next to the old Lakewood Theater is a go-to spot for aspiring old-timers, no matter their age. The intimate space and dimly lit ambiance scream “date night,” as there’s only room for a cheek-to-cheek dancing, making The Balcony a great choice to take that person you’re trying to get to know much, much better.

EXPAND The Jabber Jaw at Armoury D.E., features fried mako shark, pickles, lettuce and paprika mayo. Brian Reinhart

Bar Food Food in your belly is a great way to extend your drinking session without hitting the floor, and these places provide something better than just a stomach liner.

Armoury D.E.

2714 Elm St.

972- 803-5151

armouryde.com

When Armoury D.E. opened its doors in 2015, its mission was to offer some of the best cocktails, food and live music Deep Ellum had seen in years. The Armoury has stuck to what it knows best, offering a casual dining experience with a diverse selection of Hungarian comfort foods and other good stuff that doesn’t quite fit anywhere else. Be sure to ask about the burger of the week while you’re there. Also, venture out back to catch one of their free live shows, curated with a music taste as refined as the bar’s choice in booze.

Lakewood Landing

5818 Live Oak St.

214-833-2410

thelakewoodlanding.com

Lakewood Landing has long been the “upscale dive” Dallasites turn to for a great burger and a neighborhood bar atmosphere that you just can’t find at many places around town these days. The Landing packs a lot of character into its small space with a pool table and jukebox that is kept updated with local favorites. The bar also has a big patio area out front with plenty of seating to get some air and talk music, sports or anything with locals who know where the good times really roll.

The Peak Inn

132 N. Peak St.

214-236-0109

When Joe Morales opened this bar in November 2019, he called it his retirement bar, the kind of place he wants to find a stool to call home later down the road. Many locals and regulars are already doing that. The bar food here is superior; you might not find a better late-night burger in this city. The jukebox has a cultured range from Lizzo to Jerry Jeff Walker. The weekday happy hour lasts until 10 p.m. and the kitchen stays open to 1:30 a.m. every night. The vibe, strong drinks and food make it a big draw for service industry workers after they get off their shifts.

Strangeways Kathy Tran

Craft Beer North Texas’ booming small breweries get the respect they deserve at these joints.



Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard

2645 Commerce St.

214-230-3687

dotshophouse.com

Located in the heart of Deep Ellum, Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard is the ultimate brunch spot. With its decadent duck fat cheese fries and avocado toast bruschetta, diners are always in for a treat. Patrons can sprawl out on the enormous, 10,000-square-foot dog-friendly patio, and on chilly nights, Dot’s outdoor heaters help to warm up cold bones. Be sure to pamper yourself with one of its hand-crafted cocktails, like the Dot’s Old Fashioned or the truly inspiring Strawberry Smokeshow. Plus, beer aficionados can have fun selecting craft brews off an unparalleled 99-tap drink menu. This full-service bar and restaurant makes foodies everywhere rejoice.

The Old Monk

2847 Henderson Ave.

214-821-1880

oldmonkdallas.com

The Old Monk opened in 1998 and has been a Dallas staple since. Generations have given this place their days, sipping dark beer through the night, followed by brunch behind big sunglasses in the morning. Their fish and chips are tops in the city. The bar has draft beers from around the world plus 70 bottles to choose from, with a few locals squeezed in. Two sister bars are down the street — The Skellig and recently opened Spider Murphy’s — if you’re up for a European dark bar walking tour. During the pandemic, they pivoted to a daytime coffee bar to extend hours for employees. They serve coffee from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Strangeways

2429 N. Fitzhugh Ave.

214-823-7800

strangewaysdallas.com

A Yelp reviewer’s complaint about this place is exactly what makes it so endearing to its fans. He was miffed because the “non-recognized music is not able to be changed.” Exactly. One of the best craft beer bars around, Strangeways is an off-beat East Dallas neighborhood pub with a great patio. The eclectic wall art, vibe, conversation, music and whatever else is specifically not designed to appeal to the masses. You just either dig it or you don’t. Most do. Keep an eye out for their flight nights and pop-up dinners. And their bar food is some of the best around.

Wits End

2724 Elm St.

214-653-3000

Favored for its expansive selection of craft beers on tap, Wits End has also been known to host a diverse array of musician. On the upstairs patio, you can find people dancing the night away to different guest DJs or taking a much-needed breather at their covered picnic tables. Upstairs at Wits End is a great place to people watch as the nights get crazy in Deep Ellum. You can also get a selfie in front of the skyline from up there.

The midcentury modern-styled bar at Jettison Alison McLean

Speakeasies You don’t have to know a guy to get in the door, and the gin never got anywhere near a bathtub, but these spots keep that screw-Prohibition feeling alive in the 21st century.

AKAI

1740 Crockett St.

214-444-5357

Let us be perfectly clear: There’s no such thing as a speakeasy anymore. Alcohol is legal again, and if you didn’t know that, we hope the rock you live under is air-conditioned. When it comes to bars based on speakeasy vibes, though, Akai is the best. To get there, a Musume staff member will guide you into the restaurant kitchen and through a cinderblock passage to the sexy backroom that is Akai. A red dragon hangs from the dark ceiling over red benches lit by warm red lights (akai is the Japanese word for “red”). The cocktails are intricate and beautifully presented. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more New York-style (not really) speakeasy in Dallas.

Jettison

1878 Sylvan Ave.

214-238-2643

jettisonaway.com

Don’t get us wrong: Jettison makes good classic cocktails, including highballs, martinis and an especially precise old fashioned. But the draw here is the seasonally changing menu of new inventions, which head bartender George Kaiho conjures from unlikely inspirations. Just during the pandemic alone, there were cocktails with mustard green juice and Parmesan cheese. One creation combined gin, mezcal, coconut, lime, chili oil and cilantro into a cocktail that tasted like Thai curry — and, before you ask, not only was it drinkable, it was terrific. So is the atmosphere, one of the quietest and most discreet bars in the city, an ideal place for an elegant date night or a top-secret spy rendezvous. Reservations recommended.

The Library

3015 Oak Lawn Ave.

214-521-5151

The Library Bar sits on the ground floor of the historic Warwick Melrose Hotel in the Oak Lawn area, not far from downtown Dallas. Designated a Dallas Historic Landmark in 1983, the original apartment hotel was built in 1924. The Library Bar offers patrons a relaxing, dimly lit piano-bar environment in a laid-back library setting, though at night, it’s far too dark in The Library Bar to read any of the books lining the shelves. The bar specializes in wines and martinis and offers live music, so the library setting makes a great cozy place to unwind while sipping a well-made drink.

Midnight Rambler

1530 Main St.

214-261-4601

midnightramblerbar.com

The soundtrack at this subterranean bar at the Joule Hotel in downtown Dallas is as well crafted as the neo-classic cocktails and art deco interior. The swanky, dimly lit gem has speakeasy vibes. But the mirrored wall behind the bar holding the shelves of liquor bathed in backlighting lets everyone know the star of the show here is the cocktail program. Have a favorite eclectic drink that’s hard to find? Try the bartenders here. Chances are they’ll serve the best one you’ve ever had. Or stick to the classics like a French 75 or an old fashioned, which puts this spot in its truest form. Reservations are a must if you’re going with a group of four or more.

EXPAND The patio at Desert Racer Taylor Adams

Patios They proved a lifeline for some bars during the pandemic and were pretty fun before COVID-19. Don’t forget them.

Desert Racer

1520 Greenville Ave.

214-827-1520

desertracertx.com

And we’re back, baby. Opened in December 2019 after an eight-month delay and closed in March 2020 after a three-month stint, Desert Racer — the long-expected Nick Badovinus bar on Lowest Greenville — has reopened. The drink menu is still loaded with wine, local beers, frozen cocktails and tequila hi-balls. The food menu is equally strong, filled with seafood and meat tacos, burritos, enchiladas, burgers and more. But it’s the patio you must come for, decorated with motorcycles, artificial turf, cactuses, fountains and school desks — and strung with Christmas lights.

The Grapevine

3902 Maple Ave.

214-522-8466

grapevinebar.com

Not even Greg Louganis in his prime combined “gay” and “dive” as seamlessly as The Grapevine. With a Web site that brags about its mismatched chairs and glassware, the place veers perilously close to the pitfall of pre-fabrication. But thanks to the cheap drinks and screwball clientele, the bar manages to carve out its own niche in the realm of authentic dives in its own flamboyant way. Take, for example, the pink-railed, black-felt pool table. Paired with the stained-glass table light above it, the thing would seem tacky anywhere else. But in this bar, whose design motif is decorative skulls and plastic beads, the pool table fits right in. And then there’s the basketball half-court on the asphalt patio outside. Local straight bars could certainly take a cue from The Grapevine on that one: Who wouldn’t want to have a few brews and then engage in a game of three-on-three? That said, the “No Physical Play Allowed” sign has probably drawn a few laughs.

Thunderbird Station

3400 Commerce St.

thunderbirdstation.com

A cousin to Double and Single Wide, Thunderbird Station is a new concept for owner Kim Finch and is located just outside of Deep Ellum proper on Commerce. With specialty cocktails like the Peel Out — a Push-Up Pop-inspired orange, vanilla and vodka drink — and upgraded spins on Southern favorites like sloppy joes, bologna sandwiches and Frito pie, Thunderbird Station takes its ’50s vintage gas station aesthetic quite seriously. Thunderbird Station also has a large outdoor patio with plenty of room to spread out and gather together.

The Truck Yard

5624 Sears St.

469-500-0139

truckyarddallas.com

Off the beaten path in Lowest Green is a favorite lunch and drink spot for Dallasites who really just want to kick back and relax. The Truck Yard’s food menu is short: Philly cheesesteak, sandwich and/or nachos. But what more do you really need to eat at a bar with so much space in their massive patio area. Truck Yard also serves $4 beers brewed at their own By The Horns brewery in Mansfield. Whether you’re brunching, lunching or hunting for a country bar in the middle of this big city, The Truck Yard is your spot.

The Kessler Theater Mike Brooks

Historic Sometimes you want a bar just like the bar that polluted dear old Dad.

The Kessler Theater

1230 W. Davis St.

214-272-8346

thekessler.org

The Kessler Theater, a Dallas icon as big as some of the legends that grace its stage, has had more iterations than Diddy’s stage name. For the past few years under the vision of owner Edwin Cabaniss, it’s become a concert destination for music stars and up-and-coming locals alike. While the venue’s bar is not open independently of show dates, it’s worth a mention just for the stellar drinking experience. First of all, there are two bars, and the little one upstairs has a particularly cool backstage feel; the bars are open long before showtimes, giving patrons ample time to get their chattiness out of their systems before sitting down to enjoy a show.

Pegasus City Brewery Downtown

1508 Commerce St.

972-366-7722

pegasuscitybrewery.com

If you’ve ever wanted to drink beer in an art deco masterpiece, your dreams came true during the pandemic when Pegasus City Brewery opened a second taproom downtown. The space is an old department store, and the chandeliers, among other period details, are 1930s originals. Sit in the display windows and you can look out over both Commerce Street and the simple black-and-white bar, which serves pints of easy-drinking beers like Woofus cream kolsch and Texikaner black lager. This is an ideal place to take tourists on a ramble through downtown, especially when the patio is playing host to food pop-ups.

Sons of Hermann Hall

3414 Elm St.

214-747-4422

sonsofhermannhall.com

The oldest bar in Dallas, Sons of Hermann Hall on the corner of Elm and Exposition on the outskirts of Deep Ellum has been there since 1910. Still used as a private lodge, the building is now a Texas Historic Landmark. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, Sons of Hermann Hall is open to the public as a bar for happy hour and for some of the area’s best concerts, but closes at midnight before things really heat up in Deep Ellum.

The Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

214-948-1546

thetexastheatre.com

The Texas Theatre is the space where Lee Harvey Oswald hid from police after he shot JFK, but that bit of history trivia is only one element in the landmark’s mystique, and the institution would be just as interestinglive without it. The theater offers impeccable film programming with classic films and art house gems, and its special events are just as exciting, with offbeat performances and concerts that take place behind the movie screen. Through the years, the Texas Theatre has become a microcosm of Dallas culture, and its bar is an ideal spot to rub shoulders with the artists — many of whom work behind the bar — who keep the city interesting. So tip them well.