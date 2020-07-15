Town of Addison Cancels Oktoberfest

Who knows if we'll ever feel safe standing in a line like this again.

Fall is a time when we would usually expect a number of great things: cooler temperatures, the World Series, the State Fair of Texas and a number of festivals.

Surely that first point will remain this year, but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the other three are looking differently this year.

At this point — after the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the state of Texas, this year's fair being canceled and surely more cancellations to come — it comes as nearly no surprise that the town of Addison is canceling its Oktoberfest event this year.

This event, which we normally cover with plenty of photos while we clink glasses of beer with others, typically draws upward of 50,000 people to the North Texas suburb. Many of them, lined up, drinking brews and carrying paper boats of food, obviously get close to others while they celebrate.

Town leaders made the decision to cancel the event, scheduled for Sept. 17-20, "to protect the health and safety of attendees, vendors, staff and the community," according to a release. This is the first cancellation in the festival’s 33-year history.

EXPAND If you're looking to cheers with others this Oktoberfest, it's looking like that will be at home with your household members. Kelsey Shoemaker

“Addison Oktoberfest is a beloved event where tens of thousands of people look forward to gathering each year in dirndls and lederhosen to enjoy each other’s company, raise a bier and say Prost,” said Addison special events director Jasmine Lee. “Due to the close contact caused by the inherently social nature of the festival, it would not be safe to hold such a large gathering this year.”

This may not be the last annual event we love to be canceled for 2020. While we wait for more updates from others, let's look back on happier, healthier times from last year's Addison Oktoberfest.