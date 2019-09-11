Trinity Groves Wants to Get in on the Fair Hype by Hosting its Own Fair Food Event

Fair season is nearly upon us, and Trinity Groves is kicking it off with its Fair Food Fest, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

This is the first year Trinity Groves is hosting a fair-focused food festival; it’s part of an effort to hold monthly events.

"At Trinity Groves, we are unique in the fact that we can provide an outlet for entrepreneurs to showcase their creativity through food. This is just one of many events we have that allows our chefs to think outside of the box and create delicious, unique food items," says Phil Romano, Trinity Groves owner.

Last month, Trinity Groves did an around-the-world event, which featured globally inspired cocktails at 11 of their restaurants. In May, they hosted a tacos and tequila walk, which sold out.

EXPAND Turkey leg from LUCK Trinity Groves

The Fair Food Fest will include Souk Kebab House, LUCK, Cake Bar, Amberjax Fish Market Grille, Beto & Son and more, each offering two to five food and drink items.

The menu is indeed fair-inspired; most food items are variations of deep fried, from fried five-cheese ravioli ($5) at Saint Rocco’s to fried baklava bites ($6) from Souk. Cake Bar is serving a pound cake that is dipped in funnel cake batter before being deep fried and topped with strawberries and whipped cream ($5). LUCK is offering a non-fried fair classic: the smoked turkey leg ($12).

Restaurants at Trinity Groves aren’t getting quite as wacky or creative as concessionaires at the State Fair of Texas. For example, Babb Brothers BBQ is offering fried Oreos ($5), which have been a staple at the State Fair since before the Big Tex Awards were established in 2005. Amberjax is selling lobster corn dogs ($10 for 2), an elevated twist on the corn dog, to be sure, but nothing that hasn’t been done before.

EXPAND A rum punch with pineapple fried rice from Chino Trinity Groves

Unlike the State Fair of Texas, it won’t be tough to find an exciting vegan food option. V-Eats is offering a plant-based Sriracha cream cheese-stuffed corn brat ($10).

Each restaurant is also serving one or more signature fair drinks. Try a pineapple rum punch from Chino Chinatown ($13), Tokyo iced tea cocktail ($5) from Sushi Bayashi or a non-alcoholic blueberry lemonade ($3) from the Hall.

What’s a fair without games and activities? Trinity Groves Fair Food Fest will also have cornhole, giant Connect Four, ring toss, giant Pong, giant checkers, horseshoes and giant tic-tac-toe. Unlike at the State Fair of Texas, all of these games are free.

Trinity Groves is setting up the event in true fair fashion: You pay a $5 entry fee, then purchase tickets inside ($1 per ticket), which you can redeem for food and drinks. Kids 5 and younger get in free.

EXPAND Sriracha cream cheese-stuffed corn brats on a stick from V-Eats Trinity Groves

The event is already sold out online, but limited tickets will be available at the door.

"We are excited that Trinity Groves has become an event destination that can offer one-of-a-kind events to Dallasites,” Romano says. “The Fair Food Fest will be one of our biggest events yet, with more than 1,000 people expected to attend."

Trinity Groves Fair Food Fest, Friday, Sept. 13, 6-10 p.m., at 3011 Gulden Lane (West Dallas/Trinity Groves). 214-744-0100.