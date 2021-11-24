Support Us

Turkey Talk with Dallas Cowboys; A Look at Thanksgiving inside AT&T Stadium

November 24, 2021 4:00AM

The Thanksgiving Hand Pie is a special menu item for just this week.
The Legends at AT&T Stadium
This Thursday, more than 90,000 fans will pile into AT&T Stadium for the 54th annual Thanksgiving Day Cowboys game. Thousands more will set up camp in the parking lot to tailgate, some with quite lavish meals, while others will be either wrapping up an early meal at their homes or holding off to eat until after the game.

Such fuss for a football game. Or food. Either way you slice that bird, it’s what we do. What even is Thanksgiving without a Cowboys game?
click to enlarge LEGENDS HOSPITALITY AT AT&T STADIUM
Legends Hospitality at AT&T Stadium
The Legends Hospitality culinary team at AT&T Stadium were deep in prep work in the kitchens on Tuesday to get ready for Thursday's game. They sent some B-roll footage of kitchens full of culinary teams slicing, smashing and piping (guacamole into large bowls). They also announced that those in attendance will get to enjoy some additional holiday menu items. In all, they're expecting to dish out more than 11,000 pounds of turkey, 7,600 pounds of mac ‘n’ cheese, 4,150 pounds of ham. And zero turnovers.

One of the specialty items they're bringing back this year is the Thanksgiving Hand Pie (photo at top). This flaky pie crust pocket is stuffed with dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet potatoes, roasted turkey breast and giblet gravy.

Also on the menu is a Thanksgiving Bowl; it's your basic meal with turkey breast, dressing, Cowboys mac ‘n’ cheese, green beans and a drizzle of giblet gravy, served with cranberry sauce and a brioche roll.

Some of the produce you'll see on plates is inside AT&T Stadium is from the WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College. The HBCU campus in southern Dallas transformed their football field in a garden in 2010. Since that time the team has partnered with the school; more than 10% of the produce used at the stadium is grown at the college campus. On Tuesday morning a chef from the stadium unloaded a van full of fresh produce.

Legends Hospitality also partnered with PQC for a Plant-Based Touchdown, which is, according to their site, “a new culinary campaign focusing on the health benefits and full flavors of fresh produce.” A plant-based menu was launched in tandem with the farm at the stadium this year. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

