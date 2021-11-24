Turkey Talk with Dallas Cowboys; A Look at Thanksgiving inside AT&T Stadium

Such fuss for a football game. Or food. Either way you slice that bird, it’s what we do. What even is Thanksgiving without a Cowboys game?
One of the specialty items they're bringing back this year is the Thanksgiving Hand Pie (photo at top). This flaky pie crust pocket is stuffed with dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet potatoes, roasted turkey breast and giblet gravy.
Also on the menu is a Thanksgiving Bowl; it's your basic meal with turkey breast, dressing, Cowboys mac ‘n’ cheese, green beans and a drizzle of giblet gravy, served with cranberry sauce and a brioche roll.
Some of the produce you'll see on plates is inside AT&T Stadium is from the WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College. The HBCU campus in southern Dallas transformed their football field in a garden in 2010. Since that time the team has partnered with the school; more than 10% of the produce used at the stadium is grown at the college campus. On Tuesday morning a chef from the stadium unloaded a van full of fresh produce.
Legends Hospitality also partnered with PQC for a Plant-Based Touchdown, which is, according to their site, “a new culinary campaign focusing on the health benefits and full flavors of fresh produce.” A plant-based menu was launched in tandem with the farm at the stadium this year.