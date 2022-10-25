Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Arcade Restaurant Among Two Openings Coming to Park Cities Area Near SMU

October 25, 2022 4:00AM

Brentwood will open this spring in Snider Plaza.
Brentwood will open this spring in Snider Plaza. Vandelay Hospitality
Vandelay Hospitality Group, the group behind Hudson House, Drake's, DL Mack's, Lucky's Hot Chicken and East Hampton Sandwich shop, is expanding its Brentwood restaurants to Snider Plaza even as it dusts off and revives an old concept.

Slider & Blues

Longtime Dallas natives may remember Slider & Blues from the late ‘90s when it was a popular spot for gaming enthusiasts at multiple DFW locations. Now, the restaurant is being revamped and reopened. It will be an arcade parlor and sports restaurant that will open in early 2023 along Hillcrest Avenue where Lucky's Chicken once was.

Nostalgia for the ‘90s is rampant. Now, patrons will have somewhere to channel that energy and relive the “good ol’ days.”

The menu is simple and all-American: sliders, burgers, hot dogs and pizzas are offered for ‘90s-like prices from $5 to $11. The Sandlot is a burger with mushrooms, white cheddar and truffle mayo. To feel like a kid at the arcade again, order the chili dog with chili, cheese and white onion. Just wipe your hands before you grab the joystick for Galaga.

Malts and shakes are also on the menu, as are sides like corn nuggets, onion rings, fries and tater tots. The frozen skinny margarita sounds tempting.

In the gaming area, nostalgic games will include pinball machines, Skee-Ball, basketball games and others. Slider & Blues will host birthday parties, events for sports teams and any other celebrations that go well with some games and food.

Brentwood

Vandalay is opening a second Brentwood location also in Park Cities in the spring of 2023; the original Brentwood opened at the old Houston's spot in Addison this past summer. This second location is within a 10-minute walk of Slider & Blues.

Brentwood uses a wood-fired grill to cook modern American cuisine with a more elevated vibe than Slider & Blues. The menu offers made-from-scratch Southwestern dishes.

The white cheddar enchiladas are topped with yellow mole and New Mexico red sauce. The Santa Fe burger is topped with jalapeños and tangy barbecue sauce. Green chili cornbread is baked daily. Brentwood utilizes its wood-fired grill for steaks and ribs. Menu prices vary from a low of $14 for a cheeseburger to $54 for the ribeye.

At the bar, Brentwood shakes up signature drinks like the Basil Gimlet, with cucumber and lime, and an espresso martini made with almond espresso.

Brentwood has happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with half-off martinis, half-priced glasses of wine and a $10 cheeseburger.

Both new restaurants from Vandelay Hospitality Group offer distinct atmospheres and food for different types of outings. Slider & Blues and Brentwood are both expected to open in early 2023.

Slider & Blues: 6309 Hillcrest Ave.
Brentwood: 6833 Snider Plaza
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jack Moraglia is the Observer's food intern for Fall 2022. A master of journalism student at UNT, Jack writes about various topics relating to food and culture. You can likely find him at a craft brewery with a large pretzel and a hazy IPA.
Contact: Jack Moraglia

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation