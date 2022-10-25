Arcade Restaurant Among Two Openings Coming to Park Cities Area Near SMU

Slider & Blues
Longtime Dallas natives may remember Slider & Blues from the late ‘90s when it was a popular spot for gaming enthusiasts at multiple DFW locations. Now, the restaurant is being revamped and reopened. It will be an arcade parlor and sports restaurant that will open in early 2023 along Hillcrest Avenue where Lucky's Chicken once was.
Nostalgia for the ‘90s is rampant. Now, patrons will have somewhere to channel that energy and relive the “good ol’ days.”
The menu is simple and all-American: sliders, burgers, hot dogs and pizzas are offered for ‘90s-like prices from $5 to $11. The Sandlot is a burger with mushrooms, white cheddar and truffle mayo. To feel like a kid at the arcade again, order the chili dog with chili, cheese and white onion. Just wipe your hands before you grab the joystick for Galaga.
Malts and shakes are also on the menu, as are sides like corn nuggets, onion rings, fries and tater tots. The frozen skinny margarita sounds tempting.
In the gaming area, nostalgic games will include pinball machines, Skee-Ball, basketball games and others. Slider & Blues will host birthday parties, events for sports teams and any other celebrations that go well with some games and food.
Brentwood
Vandalay is opening a second Brentwood location also in Park Cities in the spring of 2023; the original Brentwood opened at the old Houston's spot in Addison this past summer. This second location is within a 10-minute walk of Slider & Blues.
Brentwood uses a wood-fired grill to cook modern American cuisine with a more elevated vibe than Slider & Blues. The menu offers made-from-scratch Southwestern dishes.
The white cheddar enchiladas are topped with yellow mole and New Mexico red sauce. The Santa Fe burger is topped with jalapeños and tangy barbecue sauce. Green chili cornbread is baked daily. Brentwood utilizes its wood-fired grill for steaks and ribs. Menu prices vary from a low of $14 for a cheeseburger to $54 for the ribeye.
At the bar, Brentwood shakes up signature drinks like the Basil Gimlet, with cucumber and lime, and an espresso martini made with almond espresso.
Brentwood has happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with half-off martinis, half-priced glasses of wine and a $10 cheeseburger.
Both new restaurants from Vandelay Hospitality Group offer distinct atmospheres and food for different types of outings. Slider & Blues and Brentwood are both expected to open in early 2023.
Slider & Blues: 6309 Hillcrest Ave.
Brentwood: 6833 Snider Plaza