Up on Knox Is Now Knox Bistro, a French Brasserie

Up on Knox is now a "brasserie," Knox Bristo. After watching Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and our recent crush on Toussaint, we're keen on another quaint French restaurant concept.
Knox Bistro is a concept dreamed up by chef Bruno Davaillon and Travis Street Hospitality founder Stephan Courseau, a fellow Frenchman, who has two other restaurants, Georgie and Le Bilboquet. They've been working together since Davaillon started at Up on Knox in 2020.
This reimagined restaurant is Davaillon's vision for causal, elegant French cuisine derived from his roots in France's Loire Valley, according to a press release. Since Davaillon and Courseau started working together two years ago, they've wanted to transition the space to a restaurant similar to neighborhood bistros in France, with a "'Gallic' simplicity and no pretense."
Knox Bistro’s menu will have some favorites from the old spot (like the burger), along with new dishes including poisson cru mariné à l'huile d'olive et citron (fish in olive oil and citrus), steak tartare & os à moelle (beef filet & marrow bone crostini), gratin de moules (mussels) and epinards en cassolette (spinach casserole).
There are separate lunch and dinner menus, along with a brunch menu for Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes house-made pastries. The Knox burger, a holdover from Up On Knox, is on all three menus.
“Knox Bistro is a democratic way of eating and life. Our common vision embraces a brasserie concept bringing simple and approachable French cuisine with flawless execution to the ever-changing neighborhood,” says Davaillon in the press release.