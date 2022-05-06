Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Up on Knox Is Now Knox Bistro, a French Brasserie

May 6, 2022 4:00AM

Poulet fermier dans son jus, pommes purée
Poulet fermier dans son jus, pommes purée Beckley Co for Travis Street Hospitality
Up on Knox is now a "brasserie," Knox Bristo. After watching Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and our recent crush on Toussaint, we're keen on another quaint French restaurant concept.

Knox Bistro is a concept dreamed up by chef Bruno Davaillon and Travis Street Hospitality founder Stephan Courseau, a fellow Frenchman, who has two other restaurants, Georgie and Le Bilboquet. They've been working together since Davaillon started at Up on Knox in 2020.

This reimagined restaurant is Davaillon's vision for causal, elegant French cuisine derived from his roots in France's Loire Valley, according to a press release. Since Davaillon and Courseau started working together two years ago, they've wanted to transition the space to a restaurant similar to neighborhood bistros in France, with a "'Gallic' simplicity and no pretense."
click to enlarge Soufflé au fromage - BECKLEY CO FOR TRAVIS STREET HOSPITALITY
Soufflé au fromage
Beckley Co for Travis Street Hospitality
Davaillon is the "partner chef," while executive chef duties are left to Joshua Sutcliff. Sutcliff worked as chef de cuisine at Matt McCallister's FT33 and then led the kitchen at Filament, where he was recognized as one of Zagat's Top 30-under-30 most influential restaurant professionals in Dallas.

Knox Bistro’s menu will have some favorites from the old spot (like the burger), along with new dishes including poisson cru mariné à l'huile d'olive et citron (fish in olive oil and citrus), steak tartare & os à moelle (beef filet & marrow bone crostini), gratin de moules (mussels) and epinards en cassolette (spinach casserole).

There are separate lunch and dinner menus, along with a brunch menu for Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes house-made pastries. The Knox burger, a holdover from Up On Knox, is on all three menus.

“Knox Bistro is a democratic way of eating and life. Our common vision embraces a brasserie concept bringing simple and approachable French cuisine with flawless execution to the ever-changing neighborhood,” says Davaillon in the press release. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation