Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Upcoming Food Events to Add to Your Calendar

Taylor Adams | September 18, 2020 | 4:00am
Revolver Brewing releases its corn dog ale Friday, and they’re partnering with Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs to do it. Tickets include one ale, a souvenir glass and a coupon for one corn dog at the Fletcher truck, which will be parked outside on the Paseo (the area between Texas Live! And Live! By Loews).

What: Corn Dog Ale Release with Fletcher’s

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18

Where: Revolver Bldg. 5 Taproom, 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington

Tickets: $20-25

The WRQ BBQ festival may not happen, but the brewery is still offering lunch and beer to go with live music. Oak Highlands Brewery is also using the event to contribute to the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center.

What: WRQ Oktoberfest

When: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Oak Highlands Brewery, 10484 Brockwood Road

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5, and the folks at José are making it a little easier to make that deadline. Filling out the form is quick — do that then take your time with street tacos and margaritas in the parking lot.

What: Voter Registration

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Where: José, 4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)

For the first year, the State Fair of Texas is transforming to a drive-thru experience, and it opens Sept. 25. Fair food and photo packages run $65 (feeds one to two people) to $99 (three to four people).

What: Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

Where: Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave. (South Dallas)

Tickets: $65-99

Indulge in an afternoon of oysters and beer on the patio of Knife. Expect all-you-can-eat oysters by Rappahannock Oyster Co. and brews from Texas Ale Project.

What: Oyster Fest

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

Where: Knife, 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane

Tickets: $35

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

