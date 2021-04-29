Vinotopia, a High-Tech Wine Bar and Retail Shop, Opens This Friday at Legacy Hall

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

A new wine-tasting and retail experience, Vinotopia, is opening this Friday at Legacy Hall in Plano. This hybrid wine bar and store is a "social, communal and energized premium wine-buying experience." Guests can sample any bottle in the store before buying, but the sampling does costs.

This new concept is from FB Society, whose restaurant portfolio includes Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines, Velvet Taco, Ida Claire and Haywire. This Legacy Hall Plano outlet is a preview of an eventual larger flagship store.

Vinotopia will have 60 wines to choose from with sommeliers to guide guests through the carefully curated selection. Customers purchase a Vinotopia tasting card and then start sampling. So, no, you can't just walk by every 10 minutes or so for a new free sample.

"The pricing varies for each varietal of wine so you can create your own experience based on what wine you’d like to drink and how much you’d like to try," Brooke Sundermier with the public relations team explained. "Each wine can be selected as a 1-ounce taster, a 2.5-ounce half glass or a 5-ounce glass, or you can purchase the whole bottle."

Vinotopia will use a Wine Station smart dispenser and a Coravin preservation system, which ensures all the wine pours are continuously at the correct temperature and never oxidized.

"Whether you’re looking to experience what a $400 bottle of wine tastes like for just $20 or you want to find the perfect weeknight wine, Vinotopia is the answer," says FB Society CEO Jack Gibbons.

Vinotopia, 78000 Windrose Ave, Legacy Hall, Plano. Sunday and Saturday noon-10 p.m.