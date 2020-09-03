 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
The bad hombre at Sloan's Corner
The bad hombre at Sloan's Corner
Ravinder Singh

Three Things You Should Drink This Week

Susie Oszustowicz | September 3, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

I'm trying something a little different for y'all now that bars are (kind of) coming back. Starting this week I'll round up what you should be sipping on for the week — one to enjoy on-location, one to-go and one you can make at home, Happy tippling, folks.

TO STAY
You can get the full steakhouse experience again, and we all know that includes cocktails. If you'll be watching the Kentucky Derby with your friends at Silver Fox Steakhouse, you can don your derby best for the chance to win prizes while watching the most exciting two minutes in sports. Just make sure to order one of the $10 Derby-themed cocktails. I got the most excited about the Kentucky Grazer, which brings together whiskey and Pimms for an intriguing julep-Pimm's cup matchup.

Kentucky Grazer ($10): Maker’s Mark whisky, Pimm', lemon juice, mint

Silver Fox Steakhouse, 17776 Dallas Parkway (Far North Dallas). This cocktail is available for dine-in only.


The bad hombre at Sloan's Corner
Ravinder Singh

TO GO This mean lookin' son of a bee sting is just what we need to spice up our lives right now. Not only comically adorable but comically delicious, this spicy-sweet pouch keeps your taste buds at attention until the last sip.

Bad Hombre ($12): Luna Azul tequila, habanero, honey, lemon, lime, chili salt


Sloan's Corner, 2001 Ross Ave., No. 125 (downtown). Call to order or order online.

Make your own martini and Tom Collins.EXPAND
Make your own martini and Tom Collins.
Courtesy of Zephyr Gin

TO MAKE
Join Zephyr Gin this evening at 5 p.m. for a virtual mixology class. Order your kit from ALTO, and they'll deliver everything you need to make the perfect Tom Collins and a Zephyr Black Martini — ingredients and instructions on how to tune in to the class led by their resident barman Trevor Landry.

The Martini and Tom Collins kit with the virtual mixology class is $57 (six cocktails).

Order from Alto.

