A Different Kind of Coffee Break: Dallas Welcomes Its First Cat Cafe

April 10, 2023 6:00AM

Bruno the Bengal at Whiskers and Soda Cat Cafe.
Whiskers and Soda Cat Cafe is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee and a bite to eat. It's a hub for cat lovers and animal adoption enthusiasts alike.

Lake Highlands residents Rob and Caroline Stovall put their hearts and souls into creating the cafe, not just as a means to hang out with cats and drink coffee, but also to create a new, immersive adoption experience. During their grand opening on March 25, more than 1,500 people stopped by to support the business and indulge in coffee and sweets. The real stars of the show, however, were the adorable cats that reside in the cafe, like Bruno, the gorgeous Bengal who craves attention from all the visitors.

Caroline, the president of A Voice for All Paws (AVAP), has found an innovative way to revolutionize the adoption process through this new cafe venture. Potential parents can bond with cats in a relaxed and comfortable environment, unlike the typical adoption center where animals are kept in cages.
Before a cat can frolic around the cafe and hang out with the coffee lovers, they undergo a thorough health check-up courtesy of AVAP to ensure they're in tip-top shape. When the felines start to feel a little tuckered out, they have their own private oasis to lounge in, complete with a custom-made tree and cozy shelves framed by a glass wall.
Next door is the kitten room, which is perfect for little ones who need to keep out of harm's way. If any potential adopters or visitors want some playful and interactive time with these cute kittens, they can easily pop in and say hello. And for those who need a temporary home for their furry friends, they can visit the connected new luxury boarding facility, Griffin Rock Cat Retreat.

The Stovall family has a fervor for felines, but their passions extend beyond their furry friends. They're dedicated to promoting local businesses and sustainability, opting for biodegradable supplies.
The Stovalls have joined forces with Cultivar Coffee and Leila Bakery and Cafe, two beloved Dallas institutions. The coffee menu is playful, featuring whimsical names like Amerigato, Meowchiato and Drip Pawfee. To sweeten the deal, they get their honey from a nearby aviary run by a friend in Lake Highlands.

Leila's provides traditional Czech kolaches that come in a variety of flavors like cream cheese, raspberry and a zesty sausage and cheddar combo that customers rave about. Also sitting behind the glass case are vegan and gluten-free options, like the sweet coconut macaroons.

Memberships are available for those who are interested in visiting on the regular; otherwise, drop-ins can come by for a small hourly fee. All proceeds go toward AVAP to ensure that the animals are well-cared for and properly vaccinated.

It's clear that Whiskers and Soda is more than just a cafe: it's a great example of how a community can come together to aid in the adoption process and make a difference in the lives of animals.

Whiskers and Soda Cat Cafe, 10320 Garland Road. Tuesday – Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.
