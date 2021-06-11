 
| Openings and Closings |

Manpuku Brings Japanese-Style Grilling to Lower Greenville With a $20 Gift Card Offer

Lauren Drewes Daniels | June 11, 2021 | 4:00am
At Manpuku, diners get to cook dinner for themselves.
Manpuku
A new restaurant will soon open on Lower Greenville, offering an interactive Japanese dining experience called yakiniku. The Tokyo-based restaurant, Manpuku, which in Japanese means “to be happy with a full stomach,” was founded 70 years ago; there are seven restaurants in Japan and four stateside all located in Southern California. This new restaurant is in the space that previously housed Yucatan Taco Stand.

Manpuku is a yakiniku restaurant where customers cook meats and vegetables over a small grill is built into the table. They also serve omakase-style meals for two or four, which is another type of dining experience in which there isn’t a set menu, rather the chef chooses dishes on the spot, sometimes based on interactions with guests. The omakase-style menu has a set price of $40 to $100 per person depending on the proteins selected.

The gold standard for beef at Manpuku is wagyu from Japan.
Manpuku

The quality of beef is a focal point for yakiniku. Manpuku will serve U.S. Prime beef exclusively raised in Nebraska, American Kobe and Wagyu beef from Japan. A signature dish created 70 years ago at the first Manpuku in Tokyo is the Negi Shio Yakiniku made with sliced beef topped with grated garlic, sesame oil, chopped Tokyo green onions in a house seasoning.

Manpuku is scheduled to open June 29 at 2023 Greenville Ave. Reservations can be made through Open Table starting June 29. All guests who dine at Manpuku during its first week of business (June 29 - July 5) will receive a $20 gift card for a future visit.

Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.

