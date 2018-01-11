Is 24-Year-Old Deanna Smith North Texas' Next Celebrity Tattoo Artist?

Dallas-Fort Worth is fertile ground for celebrity tattoo artists. Rudy Hertzer, owner of Dallas Tattoo & Art Co., is a former cast member of Oxygen Network’s Best Ink; Oliver Peck, owner of Elm St. Tattoo, is still a host on Ink Master; and the late Clint Cummings, who owned Sparrows, was an Ink Master alumnus as well.

With just three and a half years under her belt as a professional tattooist, 24-year-old Dentonite Deanna Smith is primed to be the next big star.

Smith is a painter and resident artist at Dark Age Tattoo in Denton, and she’s been taking steps to build her reputation in the last year. In the fall, she was featured on Ink Master Angels, which led to her being cast as a contestant on season 10.