18 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wednesday

Clemantine Wamariya was 6 years old and her sister Claire was 15 when they fled the Rwandan genocide and were separated from their family in 1994. They finally made it to America in 2000, and Wamariya went on to write The Girl Who Smiled Beads: A Story of War and What Comes After, the harrowing story of the siblings' survival and life after the mass murder of more than 800,000 people. Hear Wamariya talk about her experiences at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St.. The event is in honor of World Refugee Awareness Day. At 6:30 p.m., Roslyn A. Walker, the DMA's senior curator of the arts of Africa, the Americas and the Pacific, will lead a tour of art in the DMA's collection from some of the African countries Wamariya and her sister wandered. Tickets are $25 for the public, $20 for DMA members and educators, and $10 for students. Find them at dma.org. Patrick Williams

After a couple of quiet years away from the touring grind, Kesha and Macklemore have decided to team up and hit the road together this summer. Buoyed by the success of their joint 2017 hit single, "Good Old Days," the pair are in the early days of the 30-date outing, which is taking them to outdoor amphitheaters across the country. Both artists have recent albums to promote. Kesha's Rainbow, a deeply personal account went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts, and Macklemore's Gemini was a guest-filled affair bubbling with positive vibes and vibrant personality. Expect the two to perform full sets of their own with some lively collaborations. The performers are also two of the most generous folks around when it comes to promoting social justice issues. A dollar from each ticket on the tour goes to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network and Plus 1, two organizations doing wonders in terms of education, recovery and empowerment. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., livenation.com, $23 and up. Jeff Strowe

Thursday

Learn about the women's suffrage movement in Dallas and Texas — the ninth state to ratify the 19th Amendment — with Melissa Prycer, executive director of Dallas Heritage Village. She'll discuss organizations such as the Texas Equal Rights Association and the Texas Woman Suffrage Association, which later became the Texas Equal Suffrage Association, as well as activists such as Mary Eleanor Brackenridge and Minnie Fisher Cunningham. The lecture, part of the Dallas Historical Society's series An Evening With, is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hall of State at Fair Park, 3939 Grand Ave. Tickets are free for DHS members and $10 for nonmembers. For more information, visit dallashistory.org. Emily Goldstein

Festivals are expensive and possibly overrated. There are dozens of them on any given weekend, it seems. This artist there. That artist here. Travel to the desert for the best. But what if you could get live music for free right where you live? Luckily, there's Decks in the Park at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway. This Thursday, the free outdoor concert series brings DJSC, DJ Souljah, DJ Titan, Jeff Mitchell, Sno White and more, all playing tunes while you explore Dallas' best food trucks. Bring the family starting at 5 p.m. For more information, visit do214.com. Paige Skinner

Anyika McMillan-Herod will celebrate her 10th year cancer free by directing The Monarch, a play she wrote during her battle against Stage 3 breast cancer. “May 24 marked my 10th 'Monarch Day' — this is the name my husband gave to the anniversary of my remission," she says. Using the hopeful metaphor of a butterfly’s metamorphosis, The Monarch explores the struggles of four women battling cancer. Each actor represents one stage in the butterfly’s life cycle — egg, caterpillar, chrysalis and monarch. See the joint production from Echo Theatre and Soul Rep Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive. Find tickets, $25, and additional showtimes at echotheatre.org. Monica Smart

Friday

Fresh barbecue, the Stanley Cup, autograph sessions and a mechanical bull — what more could a hockey fan want? The Dallas Stars are inviting fans to join them at Victory Plaza this weekend to celebrate the NHL draft. In addition to food and hockey-themed activities, Draft Fan Fest offers a mini country music festival of sorts. Singer-songwriter David Nail is set to bring his touching, highly personal ballads on Day 1, with reality star turned hit-maker Chase Rice closing proceedings on Day 2. The free festivities kick off at noon Friday and run through 3 p.m. Saturday at Victory Plaza, 2500 Victory Ave. For more information, visit nhl.com/stars. Jonathan Patrick

It's late June. Time to admit it: If you haven't got that swimsuit body yet, you're not going to get it this summer. The good news is that you have no reason not to fill your face with all the tasty food Dallas has to offer — well, except for your health, maybe, but if you cared about that, you'd be swimming right now. Instead, celebrate the summer with Taste of Dallas, an annual celebration offering bites and sips from more than 50 popular restaurants and food trucks. The three-day fest at Gas Monkey Live, 10110 Technology Blvd., kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday. At 7 p.m. is the Foodie Experience, an all-inclusive party offering dishes and drinks along with music from Chris Knight. Other events for the weekend include Taste of the Town, Backyard Bites (grilling and barbecue), Latin Flavors and Taste Curbside (food trucks). Gas Monkey will offer a full lineup of musical acts, including performances by Augustana on Saturday and Shooter Jennings on Sunday. Find a schedule and tickets at tasteofdallas.org. Tickets start at $40 for general admission or $55 for the Foodie Experience. Patrick Williams

Houston native Roger Creager's been on the Texas country circuit for two decades. His last album came out three years ago but that hasn't stopped him from touring and playing his unique brand of country music. The king of honky tonk, Creager's known for his highly energetic live sets including a wide variety of musicians and instruments. 10:30 p.m., Friday, June 22, at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117, billybobstexas.com, $14/$20. Diamond Victoria

Snow Tha Product burst onto the national hip-hop landscape with the blistering freestyle track “Holy Shit” in 2011. She’s never shied away from politically charged music and was exceptionally active in her efforts to encourage Latinxs from all backgrounds to unite and be a major voice in the 2016 presidential election. The all-Spanish track “Despierta” made headlines this summer for its candor. This summer also brought Snow Tha Product’s first official release since signing to Atlantic Records four years ago. Her music delivers what her diehard fans have known for years: Snow Tha Product is an immensely talented rapper who has the ability to compete with the Nicki Minajes and Eminems and it’s only a matter of time before everyone else sees it. 8 p.m., Friday, June 22, at South Side Music Hall, 1135 S. Lamar St., 214-421-2021, ssmusichall.com, $22/$25. Mikel Galicia

San Antonio native Alejandro Escovedo's music transcends any one style of rock music. His range includes everything from cowpunk to chicano to alternative country and more. Escovedo's musical family and upbringing cemented his place in the industry, and he's been largely successful since his start in the early 1990s playing venues throughout Austin. His latest album, 2016's Burn Something Beautiful, was his first in four years and includes collaborations with R.E.M's Peter Buck and Minus 5's Scott McCaughey. 9 p.m., Friday, June 22, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., danssilverleaf.com, $15/$20. Diamond Victoria

Sure, casual fans can see Bernard "Bun B" Freeman opening for Ice Cube at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Aug. 18, but longtime fans won’t want to miss the iconic Houston rapper’s performance atop a lengthy bill in the much more intimate setting of Andy’s Bar on the historic Square in Denton. Catching the influential Grammy-nominated rapper in such an intimate space promises to be a memorable evening pulsing with the energy of early UGK and solo Bun B shows. Bun B rose to fame in the influential rap duo UGK, short for Underground Kingz, formed in ’87 with the late Pimp C. Bun dropped his debut full-length solo album in 2005. On June 10, Bun B unveiled the cover art for his fifth solo record, Return of the Trill, on his Instagram account, saying the release is slated for Aug. 31. It’s his first full-length release since 2013’s Trill OG: The Epilogue. With AV the Great, Gas House Smitty, DJ JU$TRILL, Masa Lopez, SMiRK, Ismail Kawon, Weight and Liquor Leezy as openers, expect the show to sell out before doors open. With AV the Great and Smitty, 9 p.m. Friday, June 22, Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, eventbrite.com, $25. Daniel Rodrigue

Saturday

When squirt guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have squirt guns. The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a squirt gun is a good guy with a squirt gun. And I’ll give you my squirt gun when you pry it from my cold, wet hands. See what happens when the squirt-gun lobby’s ultimate goal of minimal squirt-gun control is realized at Dallas Flash Mob’s WaterGun Fight 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway. The only rules are no water balloons and be sure your water gun does not look like a real gun. (Probably not a good idea to bring a real gun that looks like a real gun, either.) Also, dress to get wet. And it’s a kid-friendly event, so keep the “get wet” innuendo to yourself. Fill-up is available on-site, and the event is free, so don’t get scammed by people selling “tickets.” See facebook.com/dallasflashmob for more information. Jesse Hughey

Celebrate summer's official arrival with the Oak Lawn Band. A founding member of the Lesbian and Gay Band Association, the group will present Ascend, its fifth annual March for Freedom concert, from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St. Featured singers will be Donald Jones and Jodi Crawford Wright. Since 1980, the band has served both locally and nationally, appearing at the inauguration ceremonies of Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The event pays homage to American heroes who have fought for human rights, and a Pillar of Pride recipient will be announced for philanthropic commitment to Dallas' LGBT community. Director Marc Dunbar says, "Whether it's battling racism, homophobia, sexism or even personal struggles, the capacity to soar above the problems and thrive is to be celebrated." For more information on the free event, visit oaklawnband.org. Reba Liner

Ready your picnic blanket and put on your party shoes: the Reunion Lawn Party takes the backyard bash up a notch starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Follow that familiar giant orb to 300 Reunion Blvd. E. and claim your spot for an evening of dining, drinking, playing lawn games, dancing to live music and much more. Onsite food truck offerings include barbecue, sushi, Cuban fare, hot dogs and sweet treats aplenty. The Nodding Donkey presents craft brews, domestics, imports and wine if you’re feeling a little parched. Between trips for food and drink, enjoy lawn games (like Frisbee, ring toss and bocce ball) and a “celebrity” DJ set at 7:30 p.m., followed by Emerald City’s Limelight Band at 8:30 p.m. Kids are welcome (but dogs have to sit this one out), and admission is free. For more information, visit reunionlawnparty.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

With a deep, baritone voice that rumbles the lower registers of the bass spectrum, Wesley Eisold can be a messenger of doom. Complemented by aggressively sinewy beats and sound collages provided by musical partner Amy Lee, however, his words lessen in ominous tones and instead bathe in moments of euphoria and exaltation. As Cold Cave, the duo refuse to be boxed in by convention or association. Sure, they mirror characteristics of bands like Joy Division and Nine Inch Nails, and yes, their minimalism reflects the mood established by folks like Suicide and Savages. Listen closely, though, and you'll start to see some cheer sprinkled in among the dark overtones. Tracks like "Glory" and "Oceans With No End" bring about a sense of almost glee, forcing listeners to pull their hands from their pockets and perhaps dance a little. The band will make sure that attendees of Saturday night's show at Trees go through all the ranges of emotion. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, Trees, 2709 Elm St., treesdallas.com, $18. Jeff Strowe

For the first time, one of California’s most iconic EDM festivals is making its way to Dallas in full force. Wobbleland began in 2011 as one of the largest EDM shows ever to grace NorCal and has since become the stomping ground for some of the genre’s best. But what’s normally a two- to three-day proposition out West is looking to pack the whole experience in one night. Herobust, 12th Planet and Feed Me headline Wobbleland Dallas, which takes place on two stages and also features the return of Rusko to Dallas. British-born dubstep producer and DJ Rusko (Christopher Mercer), began performing again in February after overcoming a stomach cancer diagnosis in October. Headliners aside, Wobbleland will round out with six back-to-back sets of some of the hottest up-and-coming bass acts, including Subtronics, MurDa, SQUNTO and Bommer. Local producer Joey Verrando, a.k.a. HE$H, is also on the bill, which promises to be an eardrum-bursting but entertaining time. Bring earplugs and drink plenty of water. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23, The Bomb Factory 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501, and Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., 214-932-1563, $42-73. Nicholas Bostick

Sunday

Bridges are a bit contentious, yet they're celebrated in Dallas. Some have cost and will continue to cost millions. Some are breaking while some are beautiful. Some suspend cars and two-wheelers and walkers and yogis over the Trinity. The Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge, the Margaret McDermott Bridge and Klyde Warren Park have all inspired reactions, but the New Texas Symphony Orchestra and composer Quinn Mason have an especially creative response: Symphony No. 3 — Bridges of Dallas. Join the community orchestra for Bridges: Around Town, featuring the world premiere of the commissioned symphony, which surely contains a good many musical bridges (and performances of Antonin Dvorak’s Carnival Overture and Aaron Copland’s Our Town) at 3 p.m. Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets are $25, and seating is open. Purchase tickets at ticketdfw.com. Merritt Martin



Holocaust survivor Lev Aronson called Dallas home after World War II. After the war, he joined the Dallas Symphony, where he sat in the first stand and had the position of principal cellist for 20 years. He was more than a teacher — more like a father in music. This year's Aronson Cello Festival, an annual event in his honor, runs Sunday through June 30 at Southern Methodist University's Meadows Schools of the Arts, 6425 Boaz Lane. The festival will celebrate women in classical music. For more information and tickets, visit eventbrite.com. Paige Skinner