Music News: Rumors Are Flying That Rubber Gloves in Denton Might Reopen

It's been a busy week for concert announcements. One of the world's biggest celebrities is coming to Dallas. A couple of popular rock acts are heading this way later in the spring. And, as always, some really good shows are filling up the theater and club calendars. But first, we address the ongoing rumors that Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, which closed in 2016, might reopen this year.

2017 ended with the reopening of beloved Denton venue the Ol' Dirty Basement at J&J's Pizza. Now there are rumors that another shuttered venue, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio , may get a second shot at life. RGRS opened in the late '90s and hosted a who's who of local and touring acts in its two-decade run. It closed in 2016 because the owner, Josh Baish, was in financial straits after a divorce, but last week, an animated graphic flashed "2018" on the venue's old Facebook page. The graphic has since been removed, but it has people speculating. Is it a cryptic hint about new ownership? Is it simply a prank? As long as the space is standing and remains for sale, there's always a chance it could reopen. But so far, we haven't found any evidence to suggest that's imminent.

